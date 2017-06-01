Osei Palmer NOT SACKED as Black Stars management deputy chairman

The Ghana FA has rubbished reports that Winfred Osei Palmer has been relieved of his duties as the Black Stars management vice-chairman.

Widespread media reports claimed on Thursday that the football administrator will no longer be working as the deputy management chairman for the senior National team over his comments on the competence of coach Kwesi Appiah.

The reports claim that Palmer prior to the appointment of Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah questioned the competency of indigenous Coaches insisting no local Coach could handle the senior National team.

His comments raised several eyebrows in the football fraternity with the likes of SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah and other football gurus expressing their displeasure over the comments from the Ghana Football Association Executive committee member.

This was speculated to have been the reason for Palmer's removal from the post but the Ghana FA spokesman Ibrahim Sannie Daara says no such decision has been taken by the GFA.

"I am surprised this heard this report. Palmer is still the deputy chairman of the Black Stars management committee,'' the GFA spokesman told a local radio station.

"We have had several meetings this week and no such thing came up for discussion so it is surprising that reports claim he has been removed.

"From time to time we change the management committees of the national teams but the GFA has not taken a decision yet to make such changes.

"If the Executive Committee makes such changes Palmer will be the first know as he is also a member of the body."

Palmer has come under fire after Kwesi Appiah was reappointed but he has assured the new Black Stars boss of full support despite his earlier comments about the competence of the coach.