Östersund FC Ghanaian duo Arhin, Kpozo to miss Zorya clash in Europa League due to visa issues

Östersund FC Ghanaian duo Frank Arhin and Patrick Kpozo failed to travel with the side to Ukraine for their Europa League clash against FC Zorya Luhansk tonight due to visa problems.

The pair who joined the side this summer were denied traveling visas and will thus miss the clash at the Arena Lviv.

"Frank and Patrick are home for visa reasons," says ÖFK's chairman Daniel Kindberg.

This is Östersund's first match in the Europa group game.

