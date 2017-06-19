Östersunds president condemns 'damn stupid' Ghanaian players for supporting jailed Bonsu

Östersunds FK president Daniel Kindberg has launched a sensational attack on Ghanaian players for supporting convicted Gefle IF midfielder Kwame Bonsu.

In a shocking vituperative attack, the club's chief labels as 'damn stupid' attempts by Bonsu's compatriots to wage a campaign against his incarceration on social media.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian was charged with assault and rape of his ex-wife two years ago and was convicted on Friday.

Many Ghanaian players in Sweden have started a strong campaign to get justice for their compatriot on social media - a move which has infuriated Östersunds FK president Daniel Kindberg

"If they sympathize with something so damn stupid, then I don't know what to do," he told Football Channel

"It was the most ridiculous I have ever heard. I will definitely find out what the hell is going on.

"It will be the damned craziest thing I've heard in a long time."

Ghanaian football fans have united against the 22-year-old after fresh evidence showed he was framed by his greedy ex-wife.

Bonsu'w lawyers will file an appeal over the sad development.

By Patrick Akoto

