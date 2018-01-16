Oti Akenteng: 'We should be proud of Didi Dramani'

Technical director of the Ghana Football Association Francis Oti Akenteng has urged Ghanaians to be proud of Didi Dramani after quitting the Black Queens job to join Danish top flight side FC Nordsjaelland last week.

The former Asante Kotoko coach stepped down after nine months in charge to become the deputy coach of FC Nordsjaelland ahead of the second half of the Danish league campaign.

The 51-year-old will assist Kasper Hjulmand at the first team for the next two years, taking over from Otto Addo who has returned to Germany.

“He is going to raise his level to comeback and help Ghana, we shouldn’t take him leaving Queens job in bad faith despite the fact we needed his help here but rather we should feel proud that a Black man of his caliber is going to coach a foreign club,” Akenteng told Space FM.

He thanked Dramani for his commitment and contribution to the development of Ghana Football.

