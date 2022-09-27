Otto Addo admits Ghana are favourites against Nicaragua

Ghana coach Otto Addo has admitted that his team are favourites against Nicaragua, and he is confident that they will win.

Black Stars are looking to rebound from their defeat to five-time world champions Brazil last Friday in Le Havre.

Black Stars struggled in the first half, and Brazil took full advantage with Richarlison's brace and Marquinhos' header securing a 3-0 lead.

Black Stars played well in the second half but Brazilians held on to extend their unbeaten run to 14 games.

Ghanaians expect the Black Stars to easily defeat Nicaragua, who are ranked 139th in the world by FIFA.

"Like I said to have a lot of connections, it’s a different game, this game we are the favourites so it demands different things from us," coach Addo said at his pre-match press conference.

"We have trained; we talked about it in the last days and hopefully we can see a lot of, especially offensive patterns in that game."

The match is scheduled to kick off at 6pm local time.