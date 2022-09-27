Otto Addo explains why he did not risk Thomas Partey in Ghana defeat against Brazil

Otto Addo has explained why he did not risk playing Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in Ghana’s friendly defeat to Brazil on Friday.

The 29-year-old was set to start for Ghana but was forced to withdraw just minutes before kick-off after picking up a knock during warmup.

His place was taken by Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba, who struggled along with the majority of the players as the Black Stars lost 3-0.

“With the tactics it doesn’t affect a lot because tactics involve style of play and players with such abilities so I think tomorrow’s game we will be okay,” coach Otto Addo said at his pre-match press conference.

“Hopefully Thomas will be healthy very, very soon. We didn’t want to take that risk in a friendly game to play him against Brazil but surely playing a player like him against a squad like Brazil would have been helpful.”

Ghana will take on Nicaragua today in their final September friendly as preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 continues.

The Black Stars will be looking to bounce back to winning ways against the North American country after they were thrashed by Brazil in Le Harve and with only two games to play before the finals.

The match will take place at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Lorca at 18:00 GMT.