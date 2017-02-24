Otto Addo mooted to partner Tanko Ibrahim to coach Black Stars

Ex-Ghana midfielder Otto Addo is being considered for the Black Stars job as a co-coach, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

Sources say some members of the Ghana Football Asscoiation want the Nordsjaelland assistant coach to partner Ibrahim Tanko.

Addo played for Ghana at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations and at the 2006 FIFA World Cup finals in Germany.

He has vast experience as a player for Borrusia Dortmund, Mainz 05 bfore moving to Hamburger SV where he later became the U19 coach.

Tanko, a former Borussia Dortmund player, has been cutting his teeth in the coaching profession having assisted Volker Finke around the globe with their latest assignment being the Cameroon job.

