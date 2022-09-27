Otto Addo rates Ghana's performance against Nicaragua as 7/10.

Ghana coach Otto Addo says the Black Stars delivered a 7/10 performance in Tuesday's international against Nicaragua.

Addo's side beat the Central Americans 1-0 at the Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco in Lorca, Spain.

Fatawu Issahaku was the hero, scoring a fantastic first international goal to help Ghana end the international break on a high note after being thrashed by Brazil last Friday.

Addo made several changes to the team that had been humiliated by Brazil, starting Inaki Williams, Osman Bukari, and Fatawu Issahaku up front, and it was the Sporting Lisbon winger who scored in the 35th minute.

In the second half, Ghana dominated possession and created numerous chances, but they were all wasted.

Inaki Williams, Mohammed Kudus, and Osman Bukari all blew great opportunities.

"[I will rank them at] 7 because everything from what I saw and we trained worked well. It's just that we have to score. I like the runs behind the defensive line, I like the pass in between the lines. I like the body positions. A lot of very good things and good timings with the runs. We have to be a little bit more composed on the ball."

Black Stars will play another friendly against Switzerland on November 17 before beginning their World Cup campaign on November 24 against Portugal.

They will then play South Korea and Uruguay to complete the group stage.