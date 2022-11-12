Otto Addo was the only suitable coach for Ghana after AFCON Disaster- Ex- Ghana FA scribe Sannie Daara

Former Ghana FA Communications Director Ibrahim Sannie Daara says Otto Addo was the best candidate for the Black Stars job after the disastrous Africa campaign.

Otto Addo was appointed to lead the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria in March this year after Coach Milovan Rajevac was sacked.

The Dortmund trainer masterminded Ghana’s win against the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup.

The former BBC journalist said Otto Addo was the suitable coach to lead Ghana into that crucial World Cup qualifier looking at the circumstances at the time.

“In 2006, Otto Addo was a player; he started his scouting in 2010 and was Ghana’s chief scout for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Throughout the tournament, the best game between Ghana and Germany was scouted by Coach Otto Addo.

“Going into our game against Nigeria we all were not confident we could win but Otto Addo was able to qualify us. Looking at the time frame we cannot go in for a new coach going into the World Cup”, Sannie Daara said on the Happy Sports Dialogue.

The CAF Media Expert added that Otto Addo is the best coach for the Black Stars at the moment and has the backing of a good backroom staff.

The Dortmund trainer will announce his final World Cup squad on Monday November 14,2022.