"Our main goal is to make it to India, declares Black Starlets management member

Management member of Ghana's Under-17 team Kweku Ayiah has disclosed that qualifying to the world cup in India is the team's main target.

The Black Starlets have been pitted in Group A alongside host country Gabon, Guinea and Cameroon in the 12th edition of the Africa Youth Championship that is slated to commence from 14th to 28th of May.

The team have missed out on the last five editions of the youth World Cups- the last time being a decade ago where they placed fourth in Korea.

Speaking to the media ahead of the team's departure, Ayiah said, “The boys have been very focused and know what is at stake. We have told them we want to qualify for the world cup. The last time we made it to the world cup was in Korea 2007, from that time we’ve not made it to the mundial again,” he said.

"We are prepared this time around. Unfortunately, we had plans of embarking on a training tour but it didn't happen. So, we decided to leave for Gabon early so that we can prepare well."

"We are the first team to leave for Gabon and we hope to be the last team to return. Winning the trophy is not our ultimate goal but our ultimate goal is to qualify for the semis, which means we qualify for the world Cup."

