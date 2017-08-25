Breaking News: Ousmane Dembele completes €105 million move from Dortmund to Barcelona

Barcelona have completed the signing of Borussia Dortmund attacker Ousmane Dembele for an initial fee of €105 million.

France international Dembele, 20, arrives to fill the void left by Neymar's world-record €222 million departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

The fee also has potential add-ons, the value of which were not confirmed in Barcelona's statement, and a release clause of €400m.

The club confirmed the transfer fee is £96million plus add-ons, making Dembele the second most expensive player of all time, after Neymar cost the Ligue 1 side £198m.

It was also stressed in the club statement that Dembele's release clause is €400m - approximately £368m - which is significantly higher than Neymar's, which was triggered by PSG.

Barcelona say Dembele will arrive in the Spanish city on Sunday for a medical on Monday, with his official unveiling to be early next week.

The statement said: 'Ousmane Dembele is one of the best young players in the world. The French winger stands out for his pace, ability to beat men and versatility.

'He can play on either wing in attack and is known for his great dribbling. Last season he carried 103 successful dribbles, more than anyone else in the Bundesliga. Without doubt he is hugely talented player, one of the best on the continent.'

The 20-year-old started his career in France with Rennes, before joining the Bundesliga side last summer and impressing immensely.

Dembele scored 10 goals in 49 matches, and created the third most assists in Europe, with 20 in all competitions.

It remains to be seen how this arrival influences Barcelona's pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, with Barcelona reported to have made four bids, rising to nine figures.

The 25-year-old has been absent with a back problem and illness amid speculation over a move, although he has still been called up by Brazil national team for their upcoming games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday of the Coutinho situation: 'In this moment he is on our injury list, that's how it is and hasn't changed.

'I have no idea. I was not in contact so far with the Brazilian FA, but the rules are if they want to see and check him then he has to go there.'

Dortmund suspended Dembele indefinitely earlier this month after he missed training amid interest from Barcelona, but the Bundesliga club continued to insist that he would only be allowed to leave if the La Liga club met their demands.

The final breakthrough was made on Thursday when Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke and sporting director Michael Zorc met with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, sporting executive Oscar Grau and director Raul Sanllehi during the Champions League draw in Monaco.

Barcelona announced the deal on Twitter.

