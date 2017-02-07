Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Outgoing Ghana coach Avram Grant optimistic recent Black Stars squad can win upcoming AFCONS

Published on: 07 February 2017
Outgoing Ghana Boss Avram Grant has optimistically predicted that the current Black Stars squad is capable of winning upcoming AFCONS despite their failure to win the gong in the just-ended 2017 Nations Cup.

The former Chelsea Boss who tendered in his resignation with 21 days to the end of his contract feels that the current squad has the energy and determination to win the 2019 AFCON if they are not disbanded.

Grant told SuperSport “I think we are successful even now. We didn’t win the cup but we have had a good tournament.”

“Today we were the better side, and in the last tournament we only lost on penalties,” he continued.

“It is a good generation, a new generation, and I think they will win a lot of titles in the future,” Grant added.

“What matters now is that we lost after a very good tournament.”

The Black Stars, finished fourth at the just ended AFCON after losing the third-place slot to Burkina Faso.

  • Phil says:
    February 07, 2017 01:58 pm
    
  • Phil says:
    February 07, 2017 01:58 pm
  • Tex says:
    February 07, 2017 02:09 pm
    He's being positive. Despite the team not winning the ultimate, there are positives to take away. Keep in mind, it's not only the coaches fault. The entire administration staff needs to be reevaluated as well.

