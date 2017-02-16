Paa Kwesi Ndoum’s stadium finally ready to host first premier league game this weekend

The Ndoum stadium in the central region of Ghana will host it's first Ghana Premier League game when El Mina Sharks play host to Aduana Stars this weekend.

Designs for the new state-of-the-art stadium includes a 15,000-seater single tier stand as well as an artificial pitch that will allow Sharks to host CAF matches.

Ndoum, despite being a politician has contributed tremendously to the development of football in Ghana-as his company sponsors the division one league.

Elmina Sharks attained promotion to the Ghana Premier League after winning the zone three of the division one league.

The game against Aduana Stars is expected to a memorable one as it will be their first Premier League game and the first time they will be playing in the new stadium.

