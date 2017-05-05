Paga Japan Stars handed FIVE-year ban for 'unjustly' withdrawing from Division One League

The Ghana Football Association has handed a five-year ban to Paga Japan Stars from participating in any league in the country after withdrawing from this season's Division One League with no just cause.

Also,the shareholders and directors of the club have been banned from all football activities for a period of five (5) football seasons.

The Disciplinary Committee has also ruled that players of the club shall apply and shall be granted free agent status by the Player Status Committee.

Any points and/or goals build-up in respect of all the matches played by Paga Japan Stars FC with any club from the start of the league have been expunged.

Below are the rulings of the Disciplinary Committee.

That the Committee having satisfied itself that the evidence adduced before it supports the charge of misconduct against the club for failing to play three matches without just cause and the club admission of guilt, hereby finds the club guilty of the charge and deems that Paga Japan Stars FC has withdrawn from the 2016/2017 GN Bank Division One League.

2. That having found that Paga Japan Stars FC had withdrawn from the 2016/2017 GN Bank Division One League, the Committee hereby impose the following punishment on the club and its Shareholders and Directors:

a. that Paga Japan Stars FC is hereby suspended from the leagues of the Ghana Football Association for a period of Five (5) years effective this 2016/2017 football season in accordance with Article 6(3) of the Division One League Special Regulations and Article 14(3) of the GFA General Regulations.

b. that in accordance with Article 6(4) of the Division One League Special Regulations, Paga Japan Stars FC shall only be allowed to join the Regional Football Association (RFA) league upon the return after five seasons at the lowest league of the RFA.

c. that the Shareholders and Directors of Paga Japan Stars FC are hereby also banned from all football activities for a period of five (5) football seasons effective from this 2016/2017 football season in accordance with Article 14(3) of the GFA General Regulations, as amended.

d. that having suspended Paga Japan Stars FC from the leagues, the Disciplinary Committee hereby furthers orders that the players of the club shall apply and shall be granted free agent status by the Player Status Committee of the GFA, free all encumbrances save the conditions attached to the transfers from their previous clubs to Paga Japan Stars FC.

e. that the Disciplinary Committee further orders that the suspension of Paga Japan Stars FC shall not relieve the club of its financial obligations which have already accrued towards the GFA and other members of the GFA.

3. That the Committee hereby expunge from the GN Bank Division One League competition any points and/or goals build-up in respect of all the matches played by Paga Japan Stars FC with any club from the start of the league in accordance with Article 6(5) of the Division One League Special Regulations and Article 14(5) of the GFA General Regulations and the GFA and its Division One League Board are hereby ordered effective the change with immediate effect.

4. That should any party be dissatisfied with or aggrieved by this Decision, the party has within three (3) days of being notified of this Ruling to appeal to the Appeals Committee (See Article 37(11) of the General Regulations of the GFA).

