Papa Gassama: Top Gambian referee to officiate Hearts of Oak Confed Cup clash with AS Real Bamako

Top Gambian referee Papa Gassama will officiate the CAF Confederations Cup clash between AS Real Bamako and Hearts of Oak on October 8.

CAF has appointed the experienced official for the second preliminary round first leg clash which will take place at Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako.

“Experienced Gambian referee Bakary Papa Gassama will officiate the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round between AS Real de Bamako(Mali) and Accra Hearts of Oak(Ghana).

“Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue(Cameroon) and Mahmoud Ahmed Kamel Abouelregal(Egypt) will be assistant referees for the game.

“Fourth Official will be Lamin N. Jammeh (Gambia) and Massa Diarra as the Match Commissioner. Halidu Maiga from Mali will be the COVID-19 Officer for the match,” a statement on Ghana FA website read.

Gassama has officiated several top games on the continent, including the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final between Ivory Coast and Ghana, which the Black Stars lost on penalties.

After parting ways with Samuel Boadu earlier this year, Hearts of Oak are looking for a new coach.