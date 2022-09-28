GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

"Part-time coach will give you part-time results' - Ghanaian fans roast Otto Addo

Published on: 28 September 2022
"Part-time coach will give you part-time results' - Ghanaian fans roast Otto Addo

Angry Ghanaian fans have lashed out at 'part-time' coach Otto Addo following the Black Stars unconvincing  1-0 win over lowly-ranked Nicaragua in their latest pre-World Cup friendly on Tuesday. 

The Black Stars made a heavy work of beating the Central American nation in Spain as they continued their preparations for November's tournament in Qatar.

Sporting CP teenager Issahaku Fatawu scored the only goal of the match in Lorca, in South-eastern Spain, with a rasping left-footed shot from outside the penalty area.

Yet the Africans, who will take on Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H at the World Cup finals, wasted a plethora of chances in an unconvincing performance against the central American nation, who are 79 places behind them in the FIFA rankings.

And local fans have been left unimpressed with the Dortmund assistant coach and scout.

Ghana will have one more friendly before the World Cup, against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 17, one week before their opening game against Portugal in Doha.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more