Participating teams confirmed for 2nd edition of The Dream tournament

Six teams have confirmed their participation in the second edition of The Dream, which is set to take place in October.

West African Football Academy, Attram De Visser Soccer Academy, Sporting Club Accra, ESA Select Side, Krystal Palace Academy, and Academie Planete Foot Du Togo have all confirmed their participation in the two-day scouting event and are looking forward to it.

The tournament will begin on October 17 and conclude on October 18.

The Dream is a scouting tournament organised by DBJ Empire in partnership with Empire Sports Agency.

Sebastian Arnesen, a top football agent, has confirmed that he will return to Ghana for the second edition to scout the best talents in the country.

According to his partner Daniel Boifio Jr., Sebastian will spend two days looking at young players suitable for the international market.

This initiative by the top football agent is to give many young Ghanaian footballers the chance of landing top deals abroad.

Sebastian Arnesen worked as an international scout for Chelsea and Manchester City for 14 years.

Sebastian Arnesen scouted and discovered players like Bertrand Traore, Thibaut Courtois, Romelu Lukaku, Nathan Ake and many more.

He's now focussing on getting the best West African elite talents to Europe. Sebastian's love for African footballers still grows passionately.

Other top scouts and sporting directors are also expected in Ghana for the tournament.

With access to a wide array of clubs, he is creating opportunities with DBJ for young players to showcase their talent and fulfil his vision of seeing these young footballers play for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

The scouting project powered by DBJ Empire and Empire Sports Agency will take place next month.