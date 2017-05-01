Patrick Razak: Hearts of Oak winger named man of the match in Kotoko win

Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak was named Man of the Match in their 3-1 win over rivals Asante Kotoko in the Ghana @60 anniversary first match on Monday.

Razak scored the last goal on the 90th minute mark after Kwame Kizito's goal was levelled by Awal Mohammed.

Captain Thomas Abbey restored their lead by firing home from inside the box in the 82nd minute.

Razak space and surging runs caused problems for the Kotoko defence.

