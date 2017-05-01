Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak has attributed their 3-1 victory over Asante Kotoko in the first leg of the [email protected] anniversary game to good preparation and determination.

Hearts defeated arch rivals Asante Kotoko 3-1 for the first time in any competition since 2006/07 season via goals from Kwame Kizito, Thomas Abbey and Patrick Razak, with Awal Mohammed getting the Porcupines Warriors consolation goal.

Razak, who was adjudged man-of-the-match for his magnificent display where he terrorized the defenders of the Kotoko from the blast of referee Prosper Addi’s whistle believes their good pre-match preparation won them the day.

After being presented with a giant flat LED TV by the organizers of the match, Razak said, “We know that every game we play Kotoko doesn’t come cheap but we prepared and tuned our minds really well for this game and it indeed paid.”

“I thank the Almighty God for answering my prayers. I asked him for a goal ahead of the match and he gave me more than that by adding this prize to it. I’m so happy with how everything went.”

Asante Kotoko will host Hearts in the second leg on May,28 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

