Patrick Twumasi expresses delight after winning two awards at Astana FC

Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi has expressed his happiness following the the two awards he won during Astana FC Awards Gala night on Friday.

The 23-year-old was named Astana FC Player of the season as well as the best goal of the season during the club's end of year awards night.

Twumasi scooped the player of the season accolade following his stupendous performance for the side in their run in to the Kazakh Premier League triumph.

He was also awarded for the best goal of the season for the goal he scored against Ordabashy in the league.

The sharp-shooter took to Instagram to express his delight and thanked God for the great feat.

He registered 13 goals in the league and a further three for the Yellow and Blue lads in UEFA Europa League.

Twumasi was part of the Black Stars team that played a pulsating 1-1 draw in the final match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

