Patrick Twumasi's strike against Kaisar in Kazakhstan league sets new milestone for Astana

Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi continues to write his name in the history books of Kazakhstani giants Astana after his goal against Kaisar in the league marked the club's 500th goal in the league.

The Black Stars forward opened the scoring in the club's 2-0 victory over Kaisar to put give Astana a five point lead at the top of the table.

The 24 year old has been the club's key player as they dominate the league, winning the player of the season in the last cam pain. He has scored 43 times for the club since joining from Spartak Jumala.

Twumasi's fine form has seen him attract interest from several top European clubs including Scottish giants Celtic.

According to reports the player was close to joining a club in Spain but Astana could not let their most priced asset leave.

The former Red Bull Academy product earned a Black Stars call up recently and featured in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Egypt in Cape Coast.