Patriotic Ghana defender Baba Rahman ready for Brazil clash

Ghana defender Baba Rahman is ready for Friday's international against five-time world champions Brazil in Le Havre.

The Reading full-back is Ghana's go-to left-back and is expected to start in the pre-World Cup friendly.

After arriving early to camp in France, Rahman has been impressive in training this week. The 28-year-old has been beaming, indicating his delight at seeing his teammates again as they prepare for the Qatar tournament.

“It’s always an honour to represent my country and I’m looking forward to the games coming up," Rahman said earlier this month.

Rahman currently has 45 caps for Ghana and is likely to be included in Ghana's squad for the World Cup.

“I don’t know how they are going to manage it but it will be strange for us to have a break in November to play the World Cup.

“I’ve had a good relationship with Yids (Andy Yiadom) since 2017 and we’ve carried that on when I came here.”

Rahman made his Black Stars debut in 2014 and has scored one goal.

Ghana will travel to Spain to play Nicaragua on September 27.