Paul Clement: Jordan is fit to play against Newcastle

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has confirmed that Jordan Ayew is available for the Premier League clash with Newcastle on Sunday after being unavailable for Ghana during the international break.

The Ghana forward was due to play for the Black Stars against the Red Devils of Congo on Tuesday but was ruled out of the game in Brazzaville with an upset stomach.

A picture of the 25-year-old striker apparently lying in a hospital bed was circulating online during the course of the international break, and there were concerns whether or not Ayew would be fit to face the Magpies.

However, Clement has disclosed that the former Olympique Marseille hitman has made a full recovery and is in contention to start against Rafa Benitez's side.

"Jordan is fit and well after missing the game through illness," said Clement.

"There were some worrying pictures of him in a hospital bed, he trained on his own yesterday and he was back in full training today so no problems."

"It was precautionary that he was in hospital so he is okay and available."

Despite missing key players in the game, Ghana recorded a 5-1 victory at the Stade Municipal Kintele.

