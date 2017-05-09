Paul Fiatsi's wonder strike for Great Olympics against Kotoko nominated for CNN goal of the week

Great Olympics midfielder Paul Fiatsi's wonder strike for the Wonder club in their 2-0 victory over Asante Kotoko has been nominated by CNN for the goal of the week.

Fiatsi scored a wonderful volley past Felix Annan to propel Olympics to claim win against the Porcupines in Accra on Saturday.

@CNNFC @GHPLLive BREAKING! Paul Fiatsi's beautiful Volley for Great Olympics against Kotoko has been nominated for CNN Goal of the week!! Let's get voting! pic.twitter.com/wm0HY6WhCj — Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) May 9, 2017

He must beat off stiff competition from Emre Can – who scored an eye-catching overhead kick against Watford, Gabriel of Leganes and Juventus star Higuain’s beautiful strike against Monaco. For the third time, CNN has picked a goal from the Ghanaian topflight as one of the best in the world but winner must be decided by public on twitter.

Have your say on the CNN Goal of the Week: — CNN Football (@CNNFC) May 9, 2017

Aduana Striker Bright Adjei was nominated twice and become the first-ever player to win the award back-to-back.

