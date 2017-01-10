'Peeved' Michael Osei set to consider Kotoko future after being snubbed for coaching job

Michael Osei is considering his future at Kotoko with the appointment of Croatian trainer Zdravko Lugarusic deemed as subtle voted of no-confidence.

Osei, a former Kotoko star, has been in an interim role since the sacking of David Duncan last season.

The New Edubiase trainer was seeking to get the job on a permanent basis but new president Dr Kwame Kyei appears not to have enough confidence in his ability.

The club announced the appointment of Croatian Zdravko Lugarusic as the substantive coach to fuel reports about the long-term future of Osei.

Osei, 45, is reported to be peeved at the decision as its being interpreted as a massive vote of no confidence.

He feels particularly dumped after he turned down a mouth-watering offer to deputize for former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah at Sudanese side Khartoum SC.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands he may not revert to his role as an assistant as it betrays his conscience as a coach who can hold his own.

