Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Acquah, Ofori deliver as Quaner suffers injury blow

No Ghanaian player registered his name on the scoring sheet this weekend as most of the major leagues across the globe are yet to return from the Christmas break.

Reuben Obodai has a lowdown on how Ghanaian players fared across the globe over the weekend.

ENGLAND

Daniel Amartey kept his place in the Leicester City team as he played 90 minutes in their goalless draw with Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup Round of 32.

Christian Atsu was not included in Newcastle United squad that defeated Luton Town 3-1 in the FA Cup Round of 32.

Albert Adomah was also axed from Aston Villa squad that lost 3-1 at home Peterborough in the FA Cup Round of 32.

Collins Quaner suffered an injury and was taken off in the 39th minute for Huddersfield Town in their 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup Round of 32.

Hiram Boateng lasted 61 minutes for Exeter City in their 2-0 loss to West Brom in the FA Cup Round of 32.

Dennis Odoi lasted full period for Fulham FC in their 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup Round of 32.

Andy Yiadom failed to recover from an ankle sprain in time to make the squad for Barnsley as they were mulled 4-1 by Millwall in the FA Cup Round of 32.

Andre Ayew enjoyed full throttle for West Ham United as they were held to a goalless draw by Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup Round of 32.

Caleb Ekuban missed Leeds United 2-1 loss to Newport County in the FA Cup Round of 32 tie through injury.

Kwesi Appiah was not included in AFC Wimbledon squad that lost 3-0 against Tottenham Hotspurs at the Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup Round of 32.

In League One, Gyamfi Kyeremeh was an unused substitute for Oldham Athletic in their 1-0 loss at Charlton Athletic. Joe Dodoo was not added to the Addicks squad.

In League Two, striker Kwame Thomas lasted full minutes for Solihull in their goalless draw with Macclesfield. Koby Arthur warmed the bench for Macclesfield.

Midfielder Nortei Nortey was used as a makeshift right back and lasted 87 minutes for Dover Athletic in their 2-1 loss to Aldershort Town.

Harold Odametey lasted full period for Maidenhead in their goalless draw with Halifax Town. Young forward Nana Owusu was introduced in the 72nd minute for Maidenhead.

Defender Nana Ofori-Twumasi picked a booking but lasted full period for Maidstone in their 4-4 stalemate with Woking.

SPAIN

Thomas Partey was introduced on the 60th hour mark for Atletico Madrid in their 2-0 victory over Getafe.

Mubarak Wakaso was an unused substitute for Deportivo Alaves in their 2-0 loss at Athletic Bilbao.

Emmanuel Boateng lasted 74 minutes for UD Levante in their 3-0 loss against league leaders FC Barcelona.

FRANCE

Enoch Kwarteng was not added to Nantes squad that beat USM Senlis 4-0 in the Coup de France Round of 32 stage.

ITALY

Kwadwo Asamoah warmed the bench for Juventus as they defeated Cagliari by a 1-0 away win.

Alfred Duncan lasted 81 minutes for Sassuolo as they were defeated 1-0 at Genoa. Isaac Cofie was an unused substitute for the victors.

Afriyie Acquah climbed off the bench in the 34th minute to help Torino beat Bologna 3-0 at home. Godfred Donsah was introduced in the 56th minute for Bologna.

Bright Gyamfi made a cameo appearance for Benevento Calcio in their 3-2 win over Sampdoria. Rahman Chibsah warmed the bench for the victors.

BELGIUM

Osah Bernardinho Tetteh warmed the bench for Westerlo in their 2-1 loss at Tubize.

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye lasted 90 minutes for Atlas FC in their 2-1 defeat to Club Leon at home.

PORTUGAL

Alhassan Wakaso failed to recover from a knee injury to make Vitoria Guimaraes squad as they were humbled 4-2 at FC Porto. Joseph Amoah was excluded from the Guimareas squad.

Osei Barnes lasted 65 minutes for FC Arouca in their 3-0 win over Oliveirense. Barnes was replaced compatriot Ernest Ohemeng, who was making his debut after joining the club during the past week.

SOUTH AFRICA

Edwin Gyimah made his debut for Bidvest Wits and played full throttle as they were downed 1-0 by Free State Stars. Anas Mohammed also enjoyed full action for the victors.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori was in fantastic form for Maritzburg United as they claimed a 2-1 win at Ajax Cape Town.

Bernard Morrison was not included in Orlando Pirates squad that recorded a 3-0 win over Baroka.

Richard Boateng warmed the bench for SuperSport United in their goalless draw with Kaizer Chiefs.

