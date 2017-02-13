Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Barnes & Acolatse score; Jordan Ayew debuts for Swansea plus teens Osei-Tutu & Frimpong excel for Arsenal & Man City and more

Ghanaian players experienced a goal-drought weekend as Osei Barnes and Elton Acolatse scored in mainland Europe.

However there were goals for Reuben Aryana in Finland, Babo Barro in Qatar and Belgian-born Ghanaian Denis Odoi in Fulham.

GHANAsoccernet.com has a comprehensive wrap on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad.

ALBANIA

Chievo Verona loan star Caleb Ekuban played the entire game for Partizani Tirana when they held Teuta Durrës to a 0-0 draw.

BELGIUM

Dennis Appiah played for Anderlecht in their 4-2 win over Zulte-Waregem but Frank Acheampong was unused. Emmanuel Sowah was not part from the Anderlecht squad.

Eugene Ansah watched from the bench as his Lokeren side beat Club Brugge 1-0.

Meanwhile at the Stayen, midfielder Bennard Kumordzi watched from the bench as his Genk side cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Sint-Truiden.

Eric Ocansey was in full time action for KAS Eupen in their 1-0 win over Gent. Defender Nana Kwasi Asare played for Gent.

Dutch-born former Ajax Amsterdam youngster Elton Acolatse scored the consolation goal for Westerlo in their 2-1 loss against Sporting Charleroi. His compatriot Mitch Apau also played for the losers.

Lierse SK bettered their chance of promotion after beating FC Antwerp 2-0. Both Yakubu Issahaku and Charles Ankomah played for Belgium. Striker William Owusu also played for the losers.

ENGLAND

Jeffrey Schlupp was introduced in the 68th minute as replacement for Wilfrid Zaha as his Crystal Palace side were beaten 1-0 at Stoke City.

Leicester City risk falling into the relegation zone after losing 2-0 to Swansea City on Sunday. Ghana's Jordan Ayew was introduced in the 72nd minute by the Welsh side while Daniel Amartey also came off the bench in the 70th minute for the Foxes.

Andre Ayew was not part of the West Ham United side that were held to a 2-2 draw by West Bromwich Albion.

In the Championship, winger Christian Atsu was introduced in the second-half by Newcastle United in their slender 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Winger Albert Adomah came off the Aston Villa bench to play the last 23 minutes in their 1-0 home reverse against Ipswich Town.

AFCON 2017 defender Andy Yiadom played the full 90 minutes for Barnsley in their 0-0 draw at Reading.

Belgian-born Denis Odoi scored the second goal for Fulham in their 3-2 win over relegation-trapped Wigan.

English-born Kwame Thomas came off the bench to score one of the consolation goals for Coventry City in their 3-2 loss against Oldham Athletic.

Crystal Palace loanee Hiram Boateng played 87 minutes for Northampton Town in their 4-1 home win over Chesterfield.

16-year-old Ethan Ampadu could not make the Exeter City squad in their 3-0 loss at Plymouth Argyle.

Reading loanee Tariqe Fosu was introduced in the second-half by Colchester United in their 2-1 win over Barnet. Nana Kyei played for Barnet.

In the U18 Premier League, Gideon Adu-Peprah played at the heart of defence for Newcastle United as they succumbed to a 4-0 thrashing by Manchester United.

Elsewhere defender Jamie Frimpong played for Manchester City U18 as they defeated Stoke City U18 4-2.

Jordi Osei-Tutu assisted the equaliser for Arsenal U18 as the young Gunners fought from behind to win 2-1 against Norwich City U18.

Collum Hudson-Odoi played 85 minutes for Chelsea U18 when they beat Leicester City U18 3-0. But defender Richard Nartey was not in the Chelsea U18 squad.

FINLAND

Midfielder Reuben Aryana scored the opener for Ilves in their 4-0 hammering of MP in the Finnish Cup on Friday.

FRANCE

Ghana youth defender Geoffrey Acheampong watched from the screens as his Bastia side suffered a 4-1 loss at Toulouse with nine men.

There was no Enock Kwateng could not make the Nantes squad for their 3-2 win over Marseille.

Alhassan Wakaso started for Lorient in their 4-0 humiliating at Saint-Etienne but Majeed Waris was dropped to the bench.

2015 Ghana U20 defender Emmanuel Ntim played the full 90 minutes for Valenciennes in their 3-2 loss against Ajaccio in the Ligue 2.

Attacker Ebenezer Assifuah was not part of the Le Havre side that posted a 3-0 win over Bourg en Bresse.

Grejohn Kyei played 67 minutes for Stade de Reims who slipped to a 1-0 home loss to Sochaux.

In the Ligue de National former Ghana youth midfielder Charles Boateng played the entire game for Avranches as they slipped to a 3-0 loss against Dunkerque.

GERMANY

Bernard Tekpetey could not make the grades at Schalke 04 as the Royal Blues recorded a 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin. Baba Rahman is out injured.

Meanwhile German-born Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung gave a great account of himself in midfield for Hamburg as he helped them to a 3-0 win over Red Bull Leipzig.

Eintracht Braunschweig lost their place at the top of the table after drawing 1-1 with Nurnberg on Friday. Defender Phil Ofosu Ayeh played but Joe Baffo was unused.

Lumor Agbenyenu played the entire game and helped 1860 Munich to a 2-1 win over Karlsruher SC.

Neither Hans Sarpei Nunoo nor Ebenezer Ofori was in the Stuttgart side that defeated Sandhausen 2-1.

Erich Berko played the full 90 minutes for Dynamo Dresden in their 2-0 reverse at St Pauli.

In the third-tier league, German-born Ghanaian defender Marcel Appiah played for Osnabruck in their 2-1 home loss to Mainz 05 II. But striker Okyere Wriedt was not in their squad for the game.

Ghanaian midfielder Manfred Osei-Kwadwo was booked in the 45th minute and played the full time for Sonnenhof in their 1-1 draw with Hansa Rostock.

ITALY

Maxwell Acosty played the full 90 minutes for Crotone in their 2-0 loss to AS Roma.

Alfred Duncan played in midfield for Sassuolo in their 3-1 home loss against Chievo Verona.

Sulley Muntari watched from the Pescara bench as Torino hammered them 5-3. Midfielder Afriyie Acquah was introduced in the second-half.

Kwadwo Asamoah warmed the Juventus bench for their 2-0 away win over Cagliari.

Godfred Donsah played the entire 90 minutes for Bologna in their 3-1 loss at Sampdoria.

Midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu was introduced in the second-half by Udinese in their 3-0 loss at Fiorentina.

Former Ghana U20 midfielder Moses Odjer came off the bench in the 70th minute to replace Ronaldo for Salernitana in their 1-0 away win over Vicenza.

Still in the Serie B, Isaac Donkor warmed the bench for Cesena in their 1-1 with Bari.

Ransford Selasi continued his bench-warming exercise at Novara as they drew 1-1 with Cittadella.

Raman Chibsah and Bright Gyamfi both played for Benevento in their 2-1 win over Latina.

Bright Addae played in midfield for Ascoli in their 2-2 draw with Trapani.

In the third-tier league, Joseph Tetteh played for Olba in their 2-1 loss at Livorno.

Daniel Kofi Agyei played for Ancona as they lost 2-1 against Modena.

NETHERLANDS

Manchester City loanee Yaw Yeboah played the 90 minutes for FC Twente in their 1-1 draw with Excelsior.

Kumasi-born Portugal youth midfielder Asumah Ankrah warmed the bench for Willem II in their unexpected 2-0 away win over Vitesse Arnhem.

Raymond Gyasi was introduced in the 68th minute by Cambuur FC who drew 1-1 with Fortuna Sittard.

KRC Waalwijk emerged 3-2 victors against NAC Breda. Manchester City's Ghanaian starlet Thomas Agyepong was in action for 86 minutes for NAC while Ghanaian-born former Dutch youth international Fred Benson played 51 minutes for the winners.

Striker Johnathan Opoku warmed the bench for VVV-Venlo in their 7-0 win over Helmond Sport.

POLAND

Ghanaian midfielder Aziz Tetteh came off the bench in the 36th minute to play for Lech Poznan in their 3-0 win over Nieciecza.

QATAR

Fred Dabanka was booked in the 45th minute and played the entire game for Al Ahli in their 1-1 draw with Umm Salal. Defender John Benson was left out of their squad for the game.

Meanwhile forward Babo Barro scored a 53rd minute goal for Al Khor in their 2-2 draw with Al Mu'aidar.

Mohammed Muntari was not in the Lekhwiya side that drew 1-1 with Al Rayyan.

UAE

Striker Nana Poku lasted 60 minutes for Al Shabab in their 4-1 thrashing by Al Ahli. Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan did not play for Al Ahli.

SPAIN

Inaki Williams played 85 minutes for Athletic Bilbao in their 2-1 win Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday.

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey warmed the Atletico Madrid bench in their 3-2 win over Celta de Vigo.

Kevin-Prince Boateng played full throttle for Las Palmas in their 1-0 home loss to Sevilla on Sunday.

In the Segunda Division, Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah continued to warm the bench at Cordoba as he watched their 2-0 home loss to Huesca from the bench.

AUSTRIA

Ghana youth midfielder David Atanga played 85 minutes for Mattersburg in their 1-0 win over Sturm Graz on Saturday.

Kadri Mohammed watched from the bench as his Austria Wien side drew 1-1 with Rapid Wien.

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Kevin Luckassen played 76 minutes for St Polten as they slipped to a 2-0 loss against Red Bull Salzburg.

GREECE

Michael Asigba and Jeffrey Sarpong both played 90 minutes for Veria in their 1-0 loss to Panionios.

Owusu Ansah-Kontor played full throttle for Larissa in their 2-0 loss against giants Olympiakos Piraeus.

In the second-tier league, midfielder Derek Boateng came off the bench to play the last 30 minutes for OFI Crete in their 1-0 loss to Sparta. Midfielder Joachim Adukor was unused.

PORTUGAL

Bernard Mensah played 65 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 2-0 home loss to FC Porto. Youngster Joseph Amoah could not make the squad.

Osei Barnes scored the consolation goal for Pacos de Ferreira in their 2-1 defeat against Estoril.

Emmanuel Boateng played 69 minutes when Moreirense as they slipped to a 3-2 loss against Sporting Lisbon.

In the second-tier league, Kwame Nsor played the full 90 minutes fo União Madeira when they beat Academica 2-1.

Former Liberty Professionals defender Emmanuel Hackmann played in defence for Desportivo Aves in their 4-2 loss against Benfica II.

Joseph Amoah was sent off in the 45th minute as his Vitoria Guimaraes side drew 0-0 with Academica Viseu.

Young defender Stephen Danso played for Inter Milan and helped them to a 2-1 win over AS Roma in the Primavera league.

SOUTH AFRICA

Defender Lawrence Lartey played for Ajax Cape Town in their 2-0 loss to Cape Town City FC. Ghanaian Joshua Adjei missed the game with injury.

Dennis Danso Weidlich was at the heart of defence for Maritzburg United in their 2-1 loss to Kaizer Chiefs.

TURKEY

Neither Nuru Suley nor Isaac Sackey played for Alanyaspor in their 3-0 win over Gençlerbirliği. But former Liberty Professionals boy Kamal Issah suffered injury and was replaced in the 24th minute.

Defender Joseph Attamah warmed the bench for Istanbul in their 4-0 away humiliation at Kasımpaşa.

Samuel Inkoom could not make the Antalyaspor squad for their 1-1 draw with Konyaspor.

In the second-tier league, Jerry Akaminko played at the heart of defence for Eskişehirspor who were rubbished 5-1 by Manisaspor.

Attacker Mahatma Otoo was booked in the 43rd minute and played 90 minutes for Ümranıyespor in their 2-1 win over Elazığspor. Midfielder Seidu Salifu was unused.

Defender John Boye dropped to the Sivasspor bench as they won 2-1 against Samsunspor.

SWITZERLAND

Luzern whipped Young Boys 4-1 in a Sunday duel. Defender Kasim Nuhu played for Young Boys but Kwadwo Duah and Gregory Kwesi Wüthrich were not in their squad for the game.

