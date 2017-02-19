Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Raphael Dwamena & FIVE others score; Partey, Badu & Wakaso on the assist and Brimah humiliated in Spain and more

Ghana international striker Raphael Dwamena grabbed his first goal for FC Zurich in Switzerland over the weekend.

There were also goals for Solomon Duah in Finland, Philemon Ofosu-Ayeh, Kwame Thomas and Derrick Luckassen all scored in recognisable competitions.

There were also goals for 18-year-old Prince-Osei Owusu in Germany and Kingsley Sarfo in Sweden.

Thomas Partey, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and Wakaso Mubarak all provided assists for their clubs while RAZAK BRIMAH was humiliated as he shipped in 3 goals at Cordoba in Spain.

FRANCE

Striker Majeed Waris fired blank as his Lorient side were beaten 1-0 by title-contenders OGC Nice. Midfielder Alhassan Wakaso was introduced in the second-half by Lorient.

French-born Ghanaian young midfielder Enock Kwateng conspicuously missed out of the Nantes squad for their 1-1 draw with Metz.

Ghana youth defender Geoffrey Acheampong was not part of the Bastia side that held AS Monaco to a 1-1 draw in the Ligue 1 on Friday night.

French-born Ghanaian attacker Grejohn Kyei was not part of the Stade de Reims side that won 1-0 against Clermont Foot.

Ghana youth defender Emmanuel Ntim watched from the bench as his Valenciennes side were held to a 1-1 home draw by Amiens.

Ebenezer Assifuah made his debut for Le Havre in defeat as they lost 2-0 to Brest.

ITALY

Wing-back Kwadwo Asamoah lasted the entire period of the game for Juventus as the Old Ladies cruised to a 4-1 victory over Palermo.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu assisted the consolation goal for Udinese who surrendered an early lead to lose 2-1 to Sassuolo. Badu was replaced in the 84th minute while Alfred Duncan who also started the tie was changed in the 66th minute. But youngster Claud Adjapong was unused.

Godfred Donsah watched from the Bologna bench as Inter Milan handed them their four straight defeat of the season.

Midfielder Sulley Muntari was introduced in the 72nd minute by Pescara as they posted a massive 5-0 win over Genoa. Isaac Cofie watched the tie from the bench.

Afriyie Acquah watched from the Torino bench as AS Roma hammered them 4-1 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Former Ghana youth international Maxwell Acosty played 78 minutes for relegation-trapped Crotone who lost 1-0 at Atalanta on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the Serie B, midfielder Ransford Selasi continued his bench-warming exercise at Novara as he sat on the bench in their 1-0 away win at Latina.

Former Ghana youth defender Bright Addae played 73 minutes for Ascoli in their 1-1 draw with Vicenza.

Atalanta loanee Patrick Asmah watched from the Avellino bench in their 3-1 away win at Cittadella.

Both Bright Gyamfi and Raman Chibsah were in action for Benevento in their 1-0 away win over Pro Vercelli.

Salernitana and Cesena shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Moses Odjer and Isaac Donkor watched from the respective benches.

Meanwhile in the third-tier league, youngster Joseph Tetteh warmed the bench for Olbia in their 3-1 home loss against Piacenza.

Gullit Asante Okyere and Samuel Appiah Darko were both part of the Giana Erminio side that won 1-0 against Livorno.

In the Primavera League, 19-year-old Inter Milan loanee Justice Opoku was introduced in the second-half by Trapani who lost 7-1 to Fiorentina.

Abdallah Basit was sent off in the 89th minute while in action for Napoli in their 2-2 draw with Latina.

Defender Stephen Danso was unused by Inter Milan in their 7-0 demolition of Pisa.

NETHERLANDS

Manchester City loanee Yaw Yeboah was dropped to the FC Twente bench when they pipped Heerenveen 1-0 at the De Grolsch Veste in Enschede.

German-born Reagy Ofosu was introduced to play the last 9 minutes for NEC Nijmegen as they suffered a 3-1 loss at PSV Eindhoven.

AZ Alkmaar earned a point from Willem II after holding them to a 1-1 draw. Derrick Luckassen scored the goal for AZ but Asumah Ankrah was unused by the home side.

Former Ajax youngster Leeroy Owusu was axed from the Excelsior squad as they lost 4-0 against Heracles.

Attacker Elvis Manu returned from suspension to play for Go Ahead Eagles who suffered a 1-0 loss at Roda JC Kerkrade.

Striker Johnathan Opoku returned to action to play 68 minutes for VVV-Venlo in their 1-0 away win over Volendam. Rodney Antwi could not make the Volendam squad for the game.

Terry Lartey Sanniez came off the bench in the second-half to play for Ajax II as they overcame Achilles '29 3-2.

Former Dutch youth attacker Fred Benson played the entire 90 minutes for RKC Waalwijk in their 2-1 home win over Dordrecht.

In the third-tier league, former Newcastle United starlet Frank Wiafe-Danquah was booked in the 50th minute and played the full 90 minutes for Lienden in their 2-2 draw with Barendrecht.

Carlos Opoku was booked in the 81st minute and he played the entire game for Koninklijke HFC as they lost 2-0 against TEC.

BELGIUM

Duo Mitch Apau and Elton Acolatse played for Westerlo who suffered their second straight defeat after succumbing to a 2-1 home loss against Club Brugge.

Ex-Liberty Professionals starlet Eugene Ansah lost his place in the Lokeren 18-man squad as they travelled to lose 3-0 at Michelen.

Nana Kwasi Asare played the full 90 minutes for Gent as they managed a 1-1 draw with Standard Liege.

Wing-back Frank Acheampong dropped to the Anderlecht bench in their clash wth KV Oostende but he was introduced in the 65th minute. But neither Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah nor Dennis Appiah travelled for the game.

Bennard Kumordzi was benched by Genk in their tie with Sporting Charleroi.

Midfield genius Eric Ocansey played full throttle for KAS Eupen in their slender 1-0 home win over Kortrijk.

Meanwhile in the second-tier league, defender Issahaku Yakubu and midfielder Charles Ankomah played for Lierse SK as they held Lommel United to a 1-1 draw.

Forward William Owusu helped FC Antwerp to move to points tie with leaders Lierse SK after defeating SV Roeselare 2-1 at their own backyard.

DENMARK

Striker Godsway Donyoh and winger Ernest Asante both played for Nordsjælland as they slipped to a 1-0 home loss against Lynby on Friday night.

Former Ghana U17 midfielder Emmanuel Oti Essigba began his loan career at Esbjerg by playing 71 minutes in their 3-0 comprehensive win over SønderjyskE. Kevin Mensah was not in the Esbjerg squad for the game.

Goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey warmed the bench for Brøndby in their 0-0 draw with FC Copenhagen on Sunday. Midfielder Kevin Mensah could not make the Brondby squad for the game.

Former Ghana youth midfielder and New Edubiase Utd captain Moro Ibrahim was superb in midfield for Silkeborg who won 1-0 against Horsens. Winger Joseph Mensah did not make the Horsens squad for the game.

ENGLAND

In the U18 Premier League Ghanaian teen defender Jerome Opoku warmed the bench for Fulham as they posted a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Friday.

In other games, English-born Ghanaian defender Gideon Adu-Peprah played in defence for Newcastle United U18 side as they lost 2-1 against Stoke City U18.

Defender Jordi Osei-Tutu played for Arsenal U18 and helped them to a 3-0 win over West Ham United U18.

Both Richard Nartey and Callum Hudson-Odoi played for Chelsea U18 in their 13-0 win over Brighton U18.

Kevin Berkoe watched from the bench as his Wolves U18 slipped to a 3-1 loss to Liverpool.

Meanwhile teen defender Jamie Frimpong was introduced in the second-half by Manchester City U18 when they defeated Middlesbrough 3-0.

In the Championship, Andy Kyere Yiadom was in action for Barnsley who slagged as Brighton defeated them 2-0.

Meanwhile in the League One, Crystal Palace loanee Hiram Boateng last 68 minutes for Northampton Town who held Southend United to a 2-2 draw.

Striker Kwame Thomas scored the opener for Coventry City as they posted a 2-1 win over Gillingham. Former Arsenal goalkeeper Corey Addai would not make the grades for the City squad.

In the League Two, Reading loanee Tariqe Fosu was unused Colchester United when they lost 2-1 against Accrington Stanley.

Ethan Ampadu warmed the bench for Exeter City in their 1-1 draw with Stevenage.

Former Birmingham City winger Akwasi Asante watched from the Grimsby Town bench in their 3-0 win over Mansfield Town.

In the FA Cup, Ghana defender Daniel Amartey played the full 90 minutes for Leicester City who were beaten 1-0 by Millwall on Saturday.

Denis Odoi was in action for Fulham who succumbed to a 3-0 home loss against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Recalled striker Daniel Agyei warmed the bench for Burnley in their surprising 1-0 loss against Lincoln City.

In the U23 Premier League, English-born Ghanaian Denzeil Boadu came off the bench to set up the match winner for Manchester City as they beat Chelsea U23 4-3.

Still in the U23 Premier League, forward Edward Nketiah came off the bench in the second-half to play for Arsenal who slipped to a 2-1 loss at Leicester City on Sunday mid-morning.

FINLAND

Attacker Solomon Duah scored a 25th minute winner for KuPS who pipped Haka 1-0 in the Group E clash in the Finnish Cup.

GERMANY

Ghana international defender Philemon Ofosu Ayeh scored a 10th minute opener for Eintracht Braunschweig in their 1-1 draw with Erzgebirge Aue on Friday. Ghanaian-born Swedish defender Joseph Baffo was not part of the Braunschweig squad for the game.

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung played in midfield for Hamburg SV who drew 2-2 with Freiburg.

Bernard Tekpetey failed to make the Schalke 04 squad for their 1-1 draw with Koln.

Meanwhile in the Bundesliga II, German-born Ghanaian forward Erich Berko was replaced in the second-half to play for Dynamo Dresden as they slipped to a 2-1 home loss against Hannover 96.

There was no place in the Stuttgart squad for duo Hans Sarpei and new signing Ebenezer Ofori as they won 2-1 against Heidenheim.

In the third-tier league, Ghanaian pair of Okyere Wriedt and Marcel Appiah played for FK Osnabruck in their 3-0 away loss to Magdeburg.

Manfred Osei-Kwadwo and Joe Gyau played for Sonnenhof when they lost 3-0 at Preußen Münster.

Midfielder Kwame Kusi lasted 74 minutes for Fortuna Koln in their 5-1 loss to Holstein Kiel.

In the Reserves League, striker Prince-Osei Owusu scored the opener for Hoffenheim II who won 2-0 against Kaiserslautern II.

QATAR

Kwasi George and Rashid Sumaila played for Al Gharafa in their 1-0 win over Al Khor. Ghanaian forward Babo Barro also played the full 90 minutes for the losers.

Fred Dabanka lasted the entire duration of the game for Al Ahli who lost 2-1 against Al Sailiya.

ROMANIA

Midfielder Sulley Muniru was introduced in the 75th minute by Steaua Bucuresti in their 2-1 away win over CS U Craiova.

SPAIN

Wakaso Mubarak provided a diamond-gilded assist for Granada CF and helped them to a 4-1 win over Real Betis.

Thomas Partey came off the bench to assist the third goal for Atletico Madrid in their 4-1 away win over Sporting Gijon.

Spain-born Inaki Williams was introduced in the second-half by Athletic Club who lost 2-0 at Valencia.

In the Segunda Division, goalkeeper Razak Brimah shipped in 3 goals on his first game of the season as Levante defeated his Cordoba side 3-1. He was booked in the 10th minute for challenging the referee and conceding a penalty.

SCOTLAND

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Osman captained Partick Thistle to a 2-0 win over Hamilton Academica.

Prince Buaben was not part of the Heart Midlothian side that drew 1-1 with Inverness CT.

Ex-Leicester City starlet Joe Dodoo watched from the Rangers bench as they lost 2-1 against Dundee FC.

AUSTRIA

Former AshantiGold defender Kadri Mohammed was introduced in the 93rd minute by Austria Wien when they hammered Sturn Graz 4-0 in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile young midfielder David Atanga was replaced in the 86th minute by Mattersburg who made it 5 wins out of 5 by beating Wolfsberger AC 2-1 at their favourite Pappelstadion.

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Kevin Luckassen was dropped to the St Polten bench as they booked a vital 2-1 away win over Rheindorf Altach.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Standard Liege loanee Benjamin Tetteh was booked in the 90th minute and lasted the entire duration of the match for Slovacko in their 0-0 home draw with Jablonec on Saturday.

CROATIA

Former Inter Milan kid Said Ahmed Said played for Hajduk Split when they managed a 1-1 draw with Split on Sunday.

POLAND

Ghanaian midfielder Aziz Tetteh was unused as he warmed the bench for Lech Poznan in their 3-0 away win over Piast Gliwice.

Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe was in full time action for Legia Warsaw and was booked in the 56th minute as they lost 3-0 against Ruch Chorzów. Youngster Saddam Sulley failed to make the Legia squad for the game.

PORTUGAL

2015 Ghana U20 attacker Emmanuel Boateng played the full 90 minutes for Moreirense when they drew 1-1 with Estoril.

Osei Barnes was replaced in the 89th minute by Paços de Ferreira who won 2-1 against Vitoria Setubal.

Bernard Mensah was not part of the Vitoria Guimaraes side that played against Belenenses.

In the Segunda Division, Emmanuel Sarpong warmed the Portimonense bench in their 1-1 draw with Cova Piedade.

SOUTH AFRICA

Defender Lawrence Lartey came off the bench in the 67th minute to play for Ajax Cape Town in their 1-1 draw with Polokwane City in the PSL.

Joseph Adjei returned from injury to warm the bench for Cape Town City who drew 2-2 with Orlando Pirates.

SWITZERLAND

In the Super League, defender Kasim Nuhu played for Young Boys in their 2-2 draw with St Gallen. Neither Kwadwo Duah nor Kwasi Wüthrich was in the Boys squad for the game.

Striker Raphael Dwamena netted his debut goal for FC Zurich in their 4-0 hammering of Wil in the Challenge on Saturday.

TURKEY

Defender Samuel Inkoom failed to make the Antalyaspor squad in their 1-0 win over Karabükspor.

Joseph Attamah was dropped to the Istanbul bench in their 0-0 draw with Gaziantepspor on Saturday. But brother of Kadri Mohammed, Fatau Mohammed played 61 minutes for the away side.

Striker Mahatma Otoo played 90 minutes for Ümranıyespor as they lost 1-0 against Boluspor but midfielder Seidu Salifu was unused.

GREECE

In the Super League, Ghanaian pair of Michael Asigba and Jeffrey Sarpong played for Veria who lost 4-0 against PAOK.

Duo Derek Boateng and Joachim Adukor were part of the OFI Crete side that whitewashed Anagennisi 5-0 in the Challenge League.

SWEDEN

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo scored for Sirius who won 5-0 against Arameiska in the Swedish Cup.

SERBIA

Abraham Akwasi Frimpong and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom debuted for Red Star Belgrade as they coasted to a 2-0 win over Novi Pazar.

