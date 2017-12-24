Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap up: Atsu, Jordan, Andre, Adomah, Amuzu register goals as Amartey, Aidoo see red

It was an eventful festive weekend for Ghanaian players in abroad as goals were flying from players who had long gnashed for it while some were unfortunate to be in the bad books of officials.

Reuben Obodai has a lowdown on how Ghanaian players fared across the globe over the weekend.

ENGLAND

Daniel Amartey lasted just 16 minutes after coming on as a substitute when he received his marching orders for two bookable offence in Leicester City's 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

An eventful match as Christian Atsu provided an assist and scored for Newcastle United while Andre Ayew missed a penalty and scored for West Han United but the game ended 3-2 in favour of Atsu's Newcastle United.

Collins Quaner enjoyed another full throttle for Huddersfield in their 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Jordan Ayew came off the bench to snatch a point for Swansea City in their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. Jeffery Schlupp enjoyed yet another 90 minutes for the Eagles.

In the Championship, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh missed the Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 win over Ipswich Town through injury.

Albert Adomah opened the scoring for Aston Villa as they threw away a two-goal lead to play 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.

Andy Yiadom picked a booking but completed full action for Barnsley in their 2-1 defeat at Fulham. Dennis Odoi was not included the Fulham squad.

Caleb Ekuban missed Leeds United 1-0 win over Hull City through injury.

Joe Dodoo warmed the bench for Charlton Athletic in their 1-1 draw with Blackpool. Tarique Fosu meanwhile, missed the game through injury.

Kwesi Appiah was not included in AFC Wimbledon squad that beat Bradford City 2-1 at home.

Hiram Boateng played full action for Exeter City in their 3-1 loss at Yeovil Town.

Harold Odametey lasted full minutes for Maidenhead in their 2-1 win over Hartlepool. His compatriot Nana Owusu warmed the bench for the victors.

Nana Ofori-Twumasi picked a booking but completed full action for Maidstone in their 2-0 loss to Leyton Orient.

Midfielder Nortei Nortey delivered for Dover Athletic in their goalless draw with Wrexham.

Kwame Thomas suffered an injury for Solihull in their goalless draw with Boreham Wood.

Koby Arthur warmed the bench for Macclesfield in their 1-1 draw with Bromley.

SPAIN

Thomas Partey lasted 63 minutes for Atletico Madrid as their unbeaten start to the league was ended by Espanyol-they won the game by 1-0 at home.

Owusu Kwabena was an unused substitute for Real Oviedo in their 3-0 win over Leonesa. Yaw Yeboah missed the match for the victors through suspension after picking a red card last week.

ITALY

Kwadwo Asamoah warmed the bench for Juventus as they pipped league title rivals AS Roma by 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium.

Godfred Donsah made a cameo appearance for Bologna in their 3-2 win over Chievo Verona at away.

Isaac Cofie played a cameo role for Genoa in their 1-0 win over Benevento Calcio. Rahman Chibsah and Bright Gyamfi also made cameo appearances for the losers.

Afriyie Acquah warmed the bench for Torino as they threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with SPAL.

Alfred Duncan played a pivotal role for Sassuolo as they inflicted a 1-0 defeat on Inter Milan.

BELGIUM

Samuel Asamoah made a cameo appearance for Sint Truiden in their 1-1 draw with Standard Liege.

Nana Opoku Ampomah picked a booking but lasted full minutes for Waasland-Beveren in their 3-1 defeat against Oostende.

Young striker Francis Amuzu opened his league account for Anderlecht in their 1-0 win over KAS Eupen. Eric Ocansey played full throttle for the losers as a makeshift right back. Meanwhile, Dennis Appiah and Emmanuel Adjei Sowah missed the game for the victors through injury.

Joseph Aidoo picked a red card for KRC Genk in their 3-2 loss to Kortrijk. Bernard Kumordzi also picked a booking but lasted full period of the game for the victors.

NETHERLANDS

Derrick Luckassen warmed the bench for PSV Eindhoven in their 2-1 win over Vitesse Arnheim.

Jonathan Opoku made a cameo appearance for VVV Venlo in their 3-1 win over Heracles Almelo.

Thomas Agyepong was still missing for NAC Breda through injury as they beat Utrecht 3-1 at home.

Asumah Abubakar missed Willem II 3-1 loss at Ajax through injury.

In the Eerste Divisie, Leroy Owusu was an unused substitute for Almere City in their 5-1 home win over Eindhoven FC.

Shadrach Eghan warmed the bench for Go Ahead Eagles in their goalless draw with RKC Waalwijk.

PORTUGAL

Alhassan Wakaso was not added to Vitoria Guimaraes squad that lost 1-0 to Tondela.

SCOTLAND

Prince Buaben was combative in midfield for Hearts of Midlothian in their goalless draw at St. Johnstone.

TUNISIA

Nicholas Opoku was stalwart for Club African in their 1-0 win over CO Medenine.

TURKEY

Elvis Manu enjoyed full throttle for Genclerbirligi in their 1-1 draw against Bursaspor. However, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu was not part of the Bursaspor squad, but Kofi Atta made a cameo appearance for the Green Crocodile likewise Kamal Issah for Genclerbirligi.

John Boye was not added to the Sivasspor squad that recorded a 2-1 win over Besiktas as he continues with his rehabilitation.

Asamoah Gyan was not included in Kayserispor match day squad that lost 1-0 to Yeni Malatyaspor at home.

Bernard Mensah provided an assist for Kasimpasa in their 2-1 defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir. Joseph Attamah played a key role for he victors.

Isaac Sackey did not make the match day squad for Alanyaspor as they lost 3-1 at Antalyaspor.

Jerry Akaminko picked a booking but lasted 90 minutes for Eskisehirspor in their 2-1 loss to Adanaspor AS at home.

Mahatma Otoo played full throttle for Balikesirspor in their 3-1 loss at Manisaspor.

