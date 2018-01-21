Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap up: Attamah, Opoku, Thomas, Owusu, Diewusie score as Amartey keeps it tight for Leicester City

It was a great weekend for Ghanaian players abroad with Jonathan Opoku, Joseph Attamah, Kwame Thomas, Agyemang Diawusie and William Owusu registering their names on the score sheet for their respective clubs.

Another fantastic performance by Daniel Amartey for Leicester City as he continues his steady return to form, but there was a disturbing news in South Africa as Richard Boateng wobbled off early on in SuperSport United loss against Amazulu.

Reuben Obodai brings you recap of how Ghanaian players fared across the globe over the weekend.

ENGLAND

Andre Ayew was included in the match day squad for West Ham United as they were held to a pulsating 1-1 draw by AFC Bournemouth.

Daniel Amartey was once again superb for Leicester City as they beat Watford 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Collins Quaner was introduced in the 56th for Huddersfield Town in their 2-0 loss at Stoke City.

Jeffery Schlupp missed Crystal Palace 4-1 humiliating defeat at Arsenal through injury.

In the Championship, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh missed the Wolverhampton Wanderers goalless draw with Sunderland through injury.

Christian Atsu lasted 64 minutes for Newcastle United in their 3-1 loss against league leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Albert Adomah lasted 77 minutes for Aston Villa in their 3-1 win over Barnsley. Andy Yiadom played full minutes for the losers.

Caleb Ekuban missed Leeds United 4-3 defeat to Millwall through injury.

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh also missed Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest through injury.

Dennis Odoi enjoyed full minutes as a right back for Fulham FC as they walloped 6-0.

In League One, On-loan Burnley forward Daniel Agyei lasted 64 minutes for Blackpool in their 2-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon. Kwesi Appiah missed the game for the victors through injury.

Tarique Fosu returned from injury to make a cameo appearance for Charlton Athletic in their 3-1 win over Walsall. Joe Dodoo was not included in the match day squad for the Addicks.

In League Two, Hiram Boateng made a cameo appearance for Exeter City in their 2-1 win over Notts County.

Elsewhere in the lower leagues, Nana Ofori-Twumasi lasted full minutes for Maidstone in their 3-2 loss at home to Eastleigh. Meanwhile, young attacker Darius Osei also lasted 87 minutes for the losers.

Kwame Thomas opened the scoring for Solihull in their 3-0 win over Woking. Budding defender Ben Frempah made a cameo appearance for the victors.

Nortei Nortey was deployed as a makeshift right-back for Maidenhead in their 3-2 win at Boreham Wood.

Harod Odametey lasted full period for Maidenhead in their 3-2 defeat at Tranmere.

Koby Arthur was missing in Macclesfield match day as they were thump 6-0 by Fylde.

SPAIN

Thomas Partey picked a booking but lasted full period for Atletico Madrid as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Girona at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Emmanuel Boateng lasted full 90 minutes for Levante in their 2-1 loss against Villareal at the Estadio El Madrigal.

Mubarak Wakaso warmed the bench for Deportivo Alaves as they blew a two-goal lead to play 2-2 with Leganes at home.

Yaw Yeboah made a cameo appearance for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 win against Almeria at home.

ITALY

Alfred Duncan provided an assist for Sassuolo in their 1-1 stalemate with Torino. Afriyie Acquah was an unused substitute for the Granata.

Godfred Donsah enjoyed 90 minutes of action for Bologna in their 3-0 win over Benevento Calcio. Bright Gyamfi warmed the bench for the losers.

In the Serie B, defender Isaac Donkor was used as a makeshift right back AC Cesena in their 1-1 draw with Bari.

Moses Odjer picked a booking but lasted full minutes for Salernitana as they beat Venezia at home. The diminutive enforcer has been linked with a move to Serie C side AS Livorno.

Yusif Rahman Chibsah returned from his loan spell at Benevento Calcio as he played full throttle Frosinone in their 4-0 win against Pro Vercelli. Emmanuel Besea was an unused substitute for the victors.

Bright Addae lasted full period for Ascoli in their 2-1 loss to Cittadella at home.

FRANCE

Enock Kwarteng was not added to Nantes squad that lost 1-0 to Bordeaux at home. The youngster has been heavily linked with a move away from the club after failing to nail down a regular playing spot.

Grejohn Kyei warmed the bench for Stade de Reims in their 2-0 win at Bourg Peronnas.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was an unused substitute for Sochaux Montbilliard as they defeated Nancy Lorraine 1-0 at home.

Ebenzer Assifuah made a cameo appearance for Le Havre in their 1-1 stalemate against Valenciennes.

GERMANY

Ebenezer Ofori did not make the match day squad for VfL Stuttgart in their 3-2 loss at Mainz 05.

Daniel Opare had one of his worst games for Augsburg in their 2-0 defeat at Borussia Monchengladbach after picking a booking before being substituted at half time.

Kevin-Prince Boateng shook off a hip injury scare to play full throttle for Eintracht Frankfurt as they thump VfL Wolfsburg 3-1.

Bernard Tekpetey was unused substitute for Schalke 04 in their 1-1 draw with Hannover 96.

Budding winger Agyemang Diawusie scored for Wehen as they annihilate VfL Osnabruck 5-1 at home. Appiah Marcel lasted full minutes for the losers while Michael Akoto warmed the bench for the victors.

BELGIUM

William Owusu Acheampong registered his name on the score sheet for Royal Antwerp in their 2-2 draw with league leaders Club Brugge.

Nana Asare was in superb form for KAA Gent as they beat Lokeren 3-0 at home.

Bernard Kumordzi lasted 85 minutes for Kortrijk in their 2-1 loss at Oostende.

Nana Opoku Ampomah enjoyed full 90 minutes for Waasland-Beveren in their 3-1 win over Sint Truiden. Samuel Asamoah was an unused substitute for the losers.

Eric Ocansey picked a booking and was taken off in the 87th minute for KAS Eupen as they lost 3-2 to Standard Liege. Goalkeeper Abdul Manf Nurudeen was not added to Eupen squad

Dennis Appiah registered an assist for Anderlecht in their 1-0 win at KRC Genk. Young striking sensation Francis Amuzu made a cameo appearance for the Purple and Whites lads but there was no sign of Joseph Aidoo in Genk squad.

Osah Bernardinho Tetteh was not added to the match day squad of Westerlo in their 1-1 draw at St. Gilloise.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Lanky striker Benjamin Tetteh lasted full throttle for Bohemians 1905 in their 2-0 win over Olympia Prague in Tipsport Liga.

EGYPT

Former AshantiGold forward Hans Kwoffie played full throttle on his debut for Smouha in their 1-0 loss at Tanta.

Striker John Antwi scores a consolation for Misr El-Maqasa in their 2-1 loss to Nady Al Ahly.

FINLAND

Evans Mensah and Anthony Annan both enjoyed minutes on the pitch for HJK Helsinki in their 4-1 win over PEPO in the Suomen Cup.

NETHERLANDS

Derrick Luckassen warmed the bench for PSV Eindhoven in their 2-1 win over Heracles Almelo.

Jonathan Opoku climbed off the bench to rescue a point for VVV Venlo in their 1-1 draw at ADO Den Haag.

Thomas Agyepong missed NAC Breda 1-0 loss at PEC Zwolle through injury.

Asumah Abubakar missed Willem II 1-1 draw with FC Groningen through injury.

In the Eerste Divisie, Leroy Owusu warmed the bench for Almere City in their 3-2 victory over NEC Nijmegen

Shadrach Eghan spent the entire duration on the bench for Go Ahead Eagles in their 3-1 win against Maastricht.

NIGERIA

Goalkeeper Seidu Mutawakilu warmed the bench for Enugu Rangers in their 1-0 loss at Heartland FC.

Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda and Farouk Mohammed lasted full period for Enyimba FC in their 2-0 loss at Katsina United FC.

INDONESIA

Michael Essien enjoyed playing minutes for Persib Bandung in their 2-0 loss against PSMS Medan in the President Cup.

PORTUGAL

Muniru Sulley lasted 66 minutes for Tondela in their 1-0 defeat against FC Porto at the Estadio do Dragao. New FC Porto signing Abdul Majeed Waris watched the game from the stands.

Emmanuel Hackman and Lumor Agbenyenu played full period for Portimonense in their 2-1 loss against Sporting Braga.

Alhassan Wakaso picked a booking but lasted full 90 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 3-1 win over Estoril.

In the Segunda Division, Ernest Ohemeng was introduced at half time for Arouca in their 1-1 draw with Porto B. They was no place for Osei Barnes in Arouca squad.

SOUTH AFRICA

Bernard Morrison was not included in Orlando Pirates 1-1 draw with Polokwane due to his impending switch to Turkish side Antalyaspor.

Samuel Darpoh was a late substitute for Amazulu in their 2-0 win over SuperSport United. Richard Kissi Boateng suffered an injury blow for the losers as he was taken off in the 33rd minute of the game.

Edwin Gyimah lasted full period for Bidvest Wits as they pipped Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 at home.

Nana Akosah-Bempah made a cameo appearance for Cape Town City FC in their 1-0 win over Ajax Cape Town.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori kept a clean sheet as Maritzburg United defeated Free State Stars 3-0 away. Mohammed Anas made a 57th minute substitute appearance in the game for the losers but Mumuni Abubakar was not included in the squad.

Razak Brimah was not included in Mamelodi Sundowns match day squad as they hammer Platinum Stars 3-0 at home. The Black Stars custodian’s future with the club is up in the air.

SCOTLAND

Prince Buaben was not included in Hearts of Midlothian squad that pipped Hibernian 1-0 in Scottish FA Cup.

TUNISIA

Nicholas Opoku was a stalwart for Club Africain in their 4-1 victory over US Monastir.

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah opened the scoring for Istanbul Basaksehir as they thump Bursaspor 3-0. Emmanuel Agyemang Badu picked a booking but lasted full minutes for the losers but there was no sign of Kofi Attah in their squad.

Midfielder Kamal Issah made a cameo appearance for Genclerbirligi in their 2-0 win at Kardemir Karabuk. Elvis Manu, meanwhile, was not included in the victors match day squad.

John Boye warmed the bench for Sivasspor as they were held to a pulsating 1-1 draw with Akhisar Genclik Spor.

Bernard Mensah lasted 76 minutes for Kasimpasa in their 3-2 win over Alanyaspor. Isaac Sackey enjoyed full minutes for losers.

Mahatma Otoo lasted 79 minutes for Balikesirspor in their 2-0 win over Adana Demirspor.

Jerry Akaminko was a stalwart for Eskisehirspor despite their 2-1 loss to Istanbulspor AS.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

