Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Kudus, Ayew, Pfeiffer, Wriedt score for respective clubs

With just a few days to the start of the 2022 World Cup, GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed

Players to have scored….

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey was in action for Arsenal in their 1-0 win against Leeds United

Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes in Southampton’s 1-1 draw against West Ham

Tariq Lamptey was an unused substitute in Brighton’s 2-0 defeat to Brentford

Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes for Leicester City against Crystal Palace which ended in a goalless draw

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were in action for Crystal Palace

In Championship, Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR in their 3-1 defeat to Luton

Antoine Semenyo played 90 minutes for Bristol City as they lost 2-1 against Millwall

Andy Yiadom lasted the entire duration for Reading against West Brom which they lost 2-0

Baba Rahman missed the game due to injury

SPAIN

In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu lasted 56 minutes in the game for Mallorca as they lost by a lone goal against Sevilla

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng saw 71 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 1-0 defeat to Albacete

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played in Spezia’s 2-2 draw against Cremonese

Felix Afena-Gyan came on as a substitute to play 33 minutes for Cremonese

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Alexander Djiku played the full throttle as Strasbourg lost 3-0 to Lille

Abdul Salis Samed was in action for Lens in their 1-0 win against Montpellier

Gideon Mensah was on the bench for Auxerre in their 1-1 draw against Nice

Kamaldeen Sulemana was on the bench for Rennes in their 3-2 win against Lyon

Alidu Seidu lasted the entire duration for Clermont in their 1-1 draw against Monaco

In Ligue 2, Koffi Kouao lasted the entire duration for Metz against Sochaux which ended in a draw

GERMANY

In Bundesliga I, Kevin-Prince Boateng was on the bench in Hertha Berlin’s 3-2 defeat against RB Leipzig

Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 45 minutes of action for Bochum in their 4-1 defeat to Stuttgart

In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer lasted 74 minutes in the game for Hamburg as they lost 3-0 against St.Pauli

Stephan Ambrosius played 90 minutes for Karlsruher as they lost 2-1 against Darmstadt

Patrick Pfeiffer scored in Darmstadt 2-1 win against Karlsruher

Braydon Marvin Manu was in action for Darmstadt

Kwesi Wriedt scored in Holstein Kiel’s 3-1 win against Heidenheim

Kelvin Ofori saw 13 minutes of action for Paderborn in their 3-0 win against Sandhausen

Germany-born Ghanaian attacker Prince-Osei Owusu was on target for the first time this season for Jahn Regensburg when they stunned Kaiserslautern at home.

AUSTRIA

Forson Amankwah saw 82 minutes of action for Altach in their 1-0 win against Hartberg

Seth Paintsil climbed off the bench to play 27 minutes for Hartberg

ALBANIA

Michael Agbekpornu made a brief appearance for Egnatia as they lost 2-1 against Teuta

AZERBAIJAN

Kwaben Owusu played 10 minutes for Qarabag in their 3-1 win against Sumqayit

Godsway Donyoh played the full throttle for Neftci Baku in their 2-0 win against Kapaz

BELGIUM

Daniel Opare made a brief appearance for Seraing in their 2-2 draw against Westerlo

Francis Abu made a brief appearance for Cercle Brugge in their 5-1 win against Eupen

Mubarak Wakaso and Isaac Nuhu were in action for Eupen

Nurudeen Manaf was on the bench for Eupen

Joseph Paintsil climbed off the bench to play 32 minutes for Genk in their 1-0 win against Leuven

Elisha lasted 57 minutes for Gent in their 3-0 win against KV Mechelen

BULGARIA

Emmanuel Toku scored his first goal of the season in Botev Plovdiv 3-1 win against Pirin Blagoevgrad

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem saw 81 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 3-0 win against Lok. Zagreb

CYPRUS

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah saw 28 minutes of action for Doxa in their 3-0 defeat to Paphos

Majeed Waris played in Anorthosis 1-1 draw against Paralimni

DENMARK

In SuperLig, Emmanuel Nuamah received a red card for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Aarhus

Lasso Coulibaly was on the bench for Nordsjaelland

In First Division, Ebenezer Ofori saw 90 minutes of action for Velje in their 3-0 defeat to Hobro

ESTONIA

Abdul Razak Yusif saw 59 minutes of action for Paide as they lost 2-1 against Tallinna Kalev

Ernest Agyiri lasted 45 minutes of action for Levadia in their 1-0 win against Tammeka

David Addy was in action for Tammeka

FINLAND

Mohammed Abubakari and and Baba Mensah played in Mariehamn in their 2-2 draw against VPS

Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS

Malik Abubakar saw 25 minutes of action for HJK as they lost 1-0 against KuPS

Jude Arthur scored for Haka in their 1-1 draw against Honka

Edmund Arko-Mensah was on the bench for Honkan

David Accam was red carded in Inter Turku’s game against SJK

GREECE

Stephen Kwabena Hammond saw 17 minutes of action for Levadiakos as they lost 2-1 against Volos

Raman Chibsah saw 25 minutes of action for Ionikos as they lost 2-1 against Aris

ISRAEL

Richard Boateng and Isaac Nortey were in action for Maccabi Bnei Raina as they lost 2-0 against Hapoel Tel Aviv

Zakaria Mugeez and Samuel Alabi were both on the scoresheet for Ashdod in their 4-0 win against Hapoel Haifa

MALAYSIA

Alexander Agyakwa saw 30 minutes of action for Selangor in their 1-1 draw against Penang

Jordan Mintah saw 90 minutes of action for Kaula Lumpur City as they lost 1-0 to Petaling Jaya

MALTA

Geoffrey Acheampong saw 65 minutes of action for Mosta FC in their 3-1 win against Valletta

Jacob Nii Martey Akrong and Patrick Mensah were in action for Mosta in their 3-1 win against Valletta

Latif Amadu and Clinton Bangura were in action for Pieta Hotspurs in their 1-0 win against Zebbug

MOLDOVA

Mudasiru Salifu played 90 minutes for Sherrif Tiraspol in their 2-0 win against Balti

Razak Abalroah was on the bench for Sherrif Tiraspol

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to score in Ajax 7-0 win against Excelsior

NORWAY

Salomon Owusu was in action for Odd as they lost 3-2 against Tromso

Emmanuel Danso made a brief appearance for Stromsgodest in their 3-0 defeat to Rosenborg

PORTUGAL

Frederick Agyemang saw 82 minutes of action for Olhanense as they lost 2-0 against BSAD

Lawrence Ofori was in action for Moreirense in their 3-0 win against Vilafranquense

QATAR

Andre Ayew scored in Al Sadd 3-2 defeat against Qatar SC in the QSL Cup

ROMANIA

Baba Alhassan was in action for FC Hermannstadt as they lost 2-0 against Rapid Bucuresti

SERBIA

Samuel Owusu was shown the red card as Cukaricki lost 3-2 to Partizan in the derby

Osman Bukari climbed off the bench to play 34 minutes for Crvena Zvezda in their 1-0 win against Radnicki

SWEDEN

Michael Baidoo and Emmanuel Boateng were in action for Elfsborg in their 1-1 draw against Degerfors

Ibrahim Sadiq scored for Hacken in their 4-1 win against Sundsvall

Gideon Mensah made a brief appearance for Varberg in their 3-1 win against Helsingborg

Nathaniel Adjei made a brief appearance for Hammarby in their 3-0 win against Mjallby 0

In-form Ghanaian forward Mohammed Naeem scored again in the Swedish Ettan Norra when Sandvikens IF staged a remarkable comeback in a seven-goal thriller.

SLOVAKIA

Samuel Gidi climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Zilina as they lost 2-1 against Banska Bystrica

Benson Anang was on the bench

Rahim Ibrahim saw 26 minutes of action for Trencin in their 3-1 win against Skalica

Amed Ankrah was in action for ND Gorcia in their 1-1 draw against Koper

Kelvin Boateng saw 18 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 3-1 defeat to Podbrezovsa

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Lugano

TURKEY

Christian Atsu saw 28 minutes of action for Hatayspor as they lost 3-0 against Karagumruk

Bernard Mensah saw 81 minutes of action in Kayserispor’s 2-1 win against Galatasaray

Haqi Osman scored a brace for Yeni Malatyaspor against Bandirmaspor

Philip Awuku was in action for Yeni Malatyaspor

Isaac Atanga was in action for Goztepe as they lost 2-0 against Tuzlaspor

Isaac Donkor scored in Sakaryaspor in their 3-2 win against Adanaspor AS

USA

In USL Championship, Dennis Dowouna played 11 minutes for Miami FC in their 1-0 win against Detriot

Francis Atuahene played 15 minutes for Detriot City

Dominici Oduro lasted 90 minutes in the game for Charleston in their 1-1 draw against Loudon

Mohammed Abu saw 45 minutes of action for San Antonio in their 2-2 draw against Orange County sc

Rashid Tetteh was in action for New Mexico in their 2-0 win against Colorado Springs

Elvis Amoh lasted the entire duration for Colorado Springs

Ebenezer Ackon climbed off the bench to play in San Diego Loyal 4-0 defeat to Sacramento Republic

Richmond Antwi saw nine minutes of action for Phoenix Rising in their 3-1 win against Atlanta United