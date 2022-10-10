Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Kyereh hits top form as Mensah,Pfeiffer score for respective clubs

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.
Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed .
Players to have scored.....
Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored in Freiburg 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin.
Patrick Pfeiffer scored the match-winner for Darmstadt in their 1-0 win against Dusseldorf
Prince Obeng Ampem scored for Rijeka in their 2-0 win against Gorcia
Rahim Ibrahim climbed off the bench to score in Trencin 4-0 win against Slovan Brastislava
Bernard Mensah scored for Kayserispor in their 2-2 draw against Umraniyespor
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were in action for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 win against Leeds United
Thomas Partey was in superb form for Arsenal in their 3-2 win against Liverpool
Daniel Amartey came on as a substitute to play in Leicester City’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth
Mohammed Salisu was in action for Southampton in their 4-0 defeat against Manchester City
Tariq Lamptey made a brief appearance for Brighton in their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham
In Championship, Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Bristol City as they lost 3-0 to Birmingham
Tariq Fosu played 90 minutes for Stoke City as they recorded a 3-1 win against Sheffield United
Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading as they lost 2-1 against QPR
Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR
In League One, Jojo Wollacott kept a clean sheet for Charlton against Lincoln which ended in a draw
In League Two, Kwesi Appiah was on target for Colchester in their 2-1 win against Harrogate
SPAIN
In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was in action for Celta Vigo as they lost by a lone goal to Barcelona
In La Liga 2, Sabit Abdulai saw 68 minutes of action for Ponferradina against Gernada
Samuel Obeng saw 17 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 1-1 draw against Zaragoza
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Spezia as they lost 2-0 against Monza
Felix-Afena Gyan saw 62 minutes of action for Cremonense against Napoli
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in their 3-2 win against Angers
Alidu Seidu saw 66 minutes of action for Clermont in their 2-1 win against Auxerre
Gideon Mensah missed the game due to injury
Kamaldeen Sulemana made a return from injury to make a brief appearance for Rennes in their 3-0 win against Nantes
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Christopher Adjei-Antwi saw 19 minutes of action for Bochum in their 3-0 win against Frankfurt
In Bundesliga II, Stephan Ambrosius played 90 minutes for Karlsruher SC in their 2-1 win against Arminia Bielefeld
Patrick Pfeiffer scored the match-winner for Darmstadt in their 1-0 win against Dusseldorf
Braydon Manu saw 55 minutes of action for Darmstadt
Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 20 minutes of action for Hamburg in their 1-1 draw against Kaiserslautern
Kwesi Okyere Wriedt lasted 45 minutes in the game for Holstein Kiel in their 3-2 win against Nurnberg
AUSTRIA
Augustine Boakye saw 45 minutes of action for Wolfsberger AC in their 2-1 defeat to Ried
ALBANIA
Edwin Gyasi was in action for Kukesi in their 2-0 win against Bylis
Michael Agbekpornu saw 32 minutes of action for Egnatia against Erzeni which ended in a draw
Alfred Mensah saw 10 minutes of action for Partizani in their 2-1 win against Vllaznia
AZERBAIJAN
Godsway Donyoh lasted 90 minutes in the game for Neftci Baku against Turan which ended goalless
Kwabena Owusu climbed off the bench to play 16 minutes for Qarabag in their 1-0 win against Gabala
BELARUS
Fard Ibrahim was in action for Isloch in their 2-0 win against Belshina
BULGARIA
Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv as they lost the game by a lone goal against Levski Sofia
BELGIUM
Elisha Owusu saw 66 minutes of action for Gent in their 4-0 win against Eupen
CHINA
Frank Acheampong played the full throttle for Shenzhen against Shanghai Shenhua which ended in a draw
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem scored for Rijeka in their 2-0 win against Gorcia
CYPRUS
Kingsley Sarfo saw 90 minutes of action for APOEL against Karmiotissa which ended in a draw
Richard Ofori helped Nea Salamis to a 1-0 win against Doxa
Benjamin Akoto Asamoah saw 66 minutes of action for Doxa
Ernest Asante was in action for AEK Larnaca in their 2-1 win against Aris
Eric Boakye was in action for Aris
DENMARK
Emmanuel Nuamah and Lasso Coulibaly played in Nordsjaelland’s 1-1 draw against FC Copenhagen
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri played 45 minutes for Levadia in their 1-1 draw against Legion
David Addy lasted 56 minutes in the game for Tammeka in their 3-0 win against Kalju
FINLAND
Mohammed Abubakari and Baba Mensah were in action for Mariehamn in their 3-2 win against HIFK
Prosper Ahiabu saw 90 minutes of action for VPS in their 2-1 win against AC Oulu
Ishmael Yartey saw 84 minutes of action for KPV Kokkola in their 2-1 win against JaPS
Anthony Annan played 59 minutes for TPS in their 1-0 win against KTP
Thomas Agyiri lasted 62 minutes in the game for KTP
Eric Oteng played 83 minutes for ILVES in their 1-0 win against Lahti
David Accam came on as a substitute to make a brief appearance for Inter Turku as they lost 2-0 against KuPS
Clinton Antwi was on the bench for KuPS
GREECE
Richmond Boakye Yiadom played 74 minutes for Lamia in their 1-1 draw against Ionikos before he was substituted
ISRAEL
Patrick Twumasi saw 72 minutes of action for Netanya in their 1-1 draw against Nes Tziona
LITHUANIA
Edward Sarpong saw 90 minutes of action for Dziugas Telsiai in their 1-0 win against Siauliai FA
Divine Naah saw 68 minutes of action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 1-1 draw against Hegelmann
MALAYASIA
Alexander Agyakwa saw 19 minutes of action for Selangor in their 1-0 win against Petaling Jaya CFC
MALTA
Gabriel Mensah saw eight minutes of action for Hibernians in their 1-0 win against Zebbug
James Arthur played the full throttle for Gudja in their 1-1 draw against Birkirkara
Geoffrey Acheampong saw 72 minutes of action for Mosta FC in their 1-1 draw for Floriana
MOLDOVA
Mudasiru Salifu played 90 minutes of action for Sheriff Tiraspol in their 1-0 win against Dinamo-Auto
Razak Abalora and Patrick Kpozo were on the bench for Sherrif
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus played 60 minutes of action for Ajax in their 4-2 win against FC Volendam
NORWAY
Salomon Owusu saw 90 minutes of action for Odds BK in their 1-1 draw against Kristiansund
David Agbo was on the bench for Kristiansund
PORTUGAL
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was on the bench for Sporting CP in their 2-1 win against Santa Clara
SERBIA
Samuel Owusu registers assist in Cukaricki 3-0 win against Javor
SLOVAKIA
Samuel Gidi saw 45 minutes of action for Zilina as they lost 5-2 against Dun. Streda
Rahim Ibrahim climbed off the bench to score in Trencin 4-0 win against Slovan Brastislava
SWEDEN
Michael Baidoo and Emmanuel Boateng were in action for Elfsborg as they lost 2-0 against Kalmar
Ibrahim Sadiq lasted 83 minutes in the game for Hacken in their 1-0 win against Djurgarden
Emmanuel Duah, Alidu Hudu and Lawson Sabah were in action for AFC Eskilstuna in their 2-0 win against Ostersund
Mensiro played 90 minutes for Ostersund
TURKEY
Samuel Tetteh saw 69 minutes of action for Adanaspor AS in their 1-1 draw against Bandimaspor
SCOTLAND
Matthew Anim Cudjoe was on the bench for Dundee United as they won 4-0 against Aberdeen
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 2-1 defeat to Young Boys
Kasim Adams recorded another 90 minutes for Basel in their 1-0 defeat to Lugano
TURKEY
Isaac Donkor saw 45 minutes of action for Sakaryaspor against Bodrumspor which they lost 5-0
Bernard Mensah scored for Kayserispor in their 2-2 draw against Umraniyespor
Yaw Ackah came on as a substitute for Kayserispor and Isaac Sackey played the full throttle for Umraniyespor.
Philip Awuku and Haqi Osman were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 1-0 against Erzurumspor
USA
In USL Championship, Solomon Asante was in action for Indy Eleven in their 4-1 win against Charleston
Enock Kwakwa and Dominic Oduro were in action for Charleston