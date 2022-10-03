Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Partey, Inaki, Kofi Kyereh score as Black Stars players excel in Europe

GHANAsoccernet.com will bringing you weekly updates on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad as the 2022 World Cup draws nearer.
Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed at their respective clubs.
Players to have scored….
Thomas Partey scored his first goal of the season to help Arsenal beat Tottenham 3-1 in the English Premier League
Kwame Poku scored his first goal of the season for Peterborough in their 3-2 win against MK Dons in the League Two.
Kwesi Appiah scored for Colchester in their 2-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon
Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored his first goal of the season for Freiburg against Mianz
Mohammed Fuseini scored for Sturm Graz in their 3-0 win against Austria Vienna
Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored his first goal of the season for Lamia in their 1-0 win against Levadiakos
Patrick Twumasi scored in Netanya 2-1 defeat to H.Beer Sheva
Jeffrey Sarpong scored a brace for FK Panevezys in their 2-0 win against Suduva.
Ibrahim Sadiq scored his fifth goal of the season for Hacken
Ransford Yeboah scored his third goal of the season in Hamburg 2-1 win against Hannover
Braydon Marvin Manu scored for Darmstadt in. their 2-1 win against Paderborn
Inaki Williams and Nico Wiliams were on the scoresheet for Athletic Bilbao in their 4-0 win against Almeria
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey scored his first goal of the season to help Arsenal beat Tottenham 3-1 in the London derby
Jordan Ayew registered an assist for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea
Jeffrey Schlupp came on as a substitute to play 17 minutes for Crystal Palace.
Tariq Lamptey made a brief appearance as Brighton secured a point against Liverpool at Anfield. Game ended 3-3
Mohammed Salisu was on the bench as Southampton lost 2-1 against Everton at home
In Championship, Benjamin Tetteh missed Hull City’s 2-0 defeat against Luton.
Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR in their 2-1 win against Bristol City.
Antoine Semenyo came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Bristol City
Andy Yiadom saw 64 minutes of action for Reading in their 3-1 win against Huddersfield
Baba Rahman did not make the match day squad for Reading
In League One, Jojo Wollacott returned to the post for Charlton Atletic in their 1-1 draw against Oxford United
Kwame Poku scored his first goal of the season for Peterborough in their 3-2 win against MK Dons
Kwesi Appiah scored for Colchester in their 2-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon
SPAIN
In La Liga, Inaki Williams and Nico Wiliams were on the scoresheet for Athletic Bilbao in their 4-0 win against Almeria
Baba Iddrisu was in action for Mallorca as they lost 1-0 against Barcelona
Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 1-0 win against Betis
In La Liga II, Sabit Abdulai saw 61 minutes of action for Ponferradina as they lost 3-1 against Alaves
Samuel Obeng was in action for Real Oviedo against Cartagena
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia as they lost 4-0 to Lazio
Felix-Afena Gyan saw 17 minutes of action for Cremonense in their 1-1 draw against Lecce
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Alidu Seidu was in action for Clermont in their 3-1 win against AC Ajaccio
Gideon Mensah was on the bench for Auxerre in their 1-1 draw against Brest
Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg as they lost 3-1 against Rennes
Kamaldeen Sulemana missed the game due to injury
Grejohn Kyei opened his scoring account for Clermont Foot in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday when they claimed a comfortable away win.
In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku played the full throttle for Amiens as they lost by a lone goal against Rodez
Koffi Kouao was in action for Metz in their 1-0 win against Pau FC
GERMANY
In the Bundesliga, Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored his first goal of the season for Freiburg against Mianz
Kevin-Prince Boateng made a brief appearance for Hertha Berlin in their 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim.
Christopher Antwi-Adjei climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Bochum as they lost 4-0 to RB Leipzig
In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah scored his third goal of the season in Hamburg 2-1 win against Hannover
Braydon Marvin Manu scored for Darmstadt in. their 2-1 win against Paderborn
Patrick Pfeiffer was in action for Darmstadt while Kelvin Ofori saw 19 minutes of action for Paderborn
Kwasi Okyere Wriedt saw 29 minutes of action for Holstein Kiel in their 1-1 draw against Hansa Rostock
Stephan Ambrosius played 85 minutes for Karlsruher in their 3-0 win against Nurnberg
AUSTRIA
Forson Amankwah saw 45 minutes of action for Altach in their 3-2 win against Ried
Mohammed Fuseini scored for Sturm Graz in their 3-0 win against Austria Vienna
BELARUS
Fard Ibrahim lasted the entire duration for Isloch in their 1-0 win against Slavia Mozyr
BELGIUM
In Jupiler Pro League, Daniel Opare was an unused substitute for Seraing in their 2-0 win against St.Leige
Majeed Ashimeru played 90 minutes for Anderlecht as they lost by a lone goal against Charleroi
Elisha Owusu made a brief appearance for Gent in their 4-3 defeat against Cercle Brugge.
Francis Abu was on the bench for Cercle Brugge
David Atanga was shown the red card as Oostende lost 2-1 against Genk
Joseph Paintsil missed the game due to injury
Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah were in action for Club Brugge in their 3-0 win against KV Mechelen
BULGARIA
Emmanuel Toku was in action for Botev Plovdiv in their 1-0 win against Slavia Sofia
Bernard Tekpetey was in action for Ludogorets as they lost 1-0 against Lok.Sofia
CHINA
Frank Acheampong played the full throttle for Shenzhen as they lost 1-0 against Changchun Yatai
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Rijeka against Hajduk Split as they lost the game by a lone goal
CYPRUS
Benjamin Akoto Asamoah played 72 minutes for Doxa as they lost 2-0 against Omonia
Majeed Waris was in action for Anorthosis in their 4-0 defeat to AEK Larnaca
Eric Boakye played 90 minutes for Aris Limassol in their 3-0 win against Chloraka
DENMARK
Ebenezer Ofori was in action for Velje in their 1-1 draw against Hvidovre
ESTONIA
David Addy was in action for Tammeka in their 2-2 draw against Kuressaare
Abdul Razak Yusif saw 39 minutes of action for Paide in their 2-0 win against Narva
FINLAND
Anthony Annan played in TPS 2-2 draw against KPV Kokkol
Ishmael Yartey saw 83 minutes of action for KPV Kokkola
Mohammed Abubakari and Baba Mensah were in action for Mariehamn in their 3-2 win against Ilves
Eric Oteng saw 66 minutes of action for ILVes
Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS in their 4-0 win against HIFK
Kingsley Ofori lasted 90 minutes in the game for SJK against Haka which they lost 2-0
Clinton Antwi made a brief appearance for KUPS in their 3-2 win against Honka
Edmund Arko-Mensah played 59 minutes of action for Honka
Malik Abubakari saw 74 minutes of action for HJK in their 3-0 win against Inter Tuku
GREECE
Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored his first goal of the season for Lamia in their 1-0 win against Levadiakos
ISRAEL
Ebenezer Mamatah and Zakaria Mugeese were in action for Ashdod in their 1-1 draw against Hapeol Jerusalem
Mamatah was shown a red card in the game
Patrick Twumasi scored in Netanya 2-1 defeat to H.Beer Sheva
Eugene Ansah saw 45 minutes of action for H.Beer Sheva
LITHUANIA.
Jeffrey Sarpong scored a brace for FK Panevezys in their 2-0 win against Suduva.
MALTA
Latif Amadu was in action for Pieta Hotspurs in their 4-0 defeat to Gzira
MOLDOVA
Patrick Kpozo and Mudasiru Salifu were in action for Sherrf Tiraspol in their 3-0 win against St.Gheorghe
PORTUGAL
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was on the bench as Sporting won 3-1 against Gil Vicente
Issah Abass saw 22 minutes of action for Chaves in their 1-1 draw against Estoril
Emmanuel Boateng scored his second goal of the season for Rio Ave in their 1-0 win against Santa Clara
Aziz was also in action for Rio Ave
ROMANIA
Emmanuel Yeboah was in action for CFR Cluj in their 1-0 win against Petrolul
Baba Alhassan saw 71 minutes of action for Berane as they lost 2-1 against Sepsi Sf.Gheorghe
SERBIA
Osman Bukari played 90 minutes for Crvena Zvezda in their 4-0 win against Mladost
Saddick Abubakar was in action for Radnik in their 2-1 defeat to TSC Backa Topola
SLOVAKIA
Samuel Gidi saw 78 minutes of action for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Trencin
Rahim Ibrahim saw 29 minutes of action for Trencin
SLOVENIA
Ahmed Ankrah saw 45 minutes of action for ND Gorica as they lost 4-1 to Maribor
SWEDEN
Emmanuel Agyemang Duah and Abdul Halik Hudu was in action for AFC Eskilstuna as they lost by a lone goal against Orebro
Lawrence Sabah was on the bench
Frank Arhin made a brief appearance for Dalkurd in their 3-1 defeat to Landskrona
Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad against Ostersund which ended in a draw
Mensiro was in action for Ostersund
Gideon Mensah saw 12 minutes of action for Varberg in their 1-1 draw against Hacken
Ibrahim Sadiq scored his fifth goal of the season for Hacken
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post as St.Gallen lost 3-2 against Basel
TURKEY
In SuperLIG, Bernard Mensah lasted 86 minutes of action as they lost 2-1 against Trabzonspor
Yaw Ackah was on the bench for Bernard Mensah
Isaac Atanga saw 30 minutes of action for Goztepe as they lost 3-0 to Pendikspor
Isaac Donkor climbed off the bench to help Sakaryaspor in their 3-1 win against Yeni Malatyaspor
Philip Awuku, Godfred Donsah were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor
Samuel Tetteh saw 66 minutes of action for Adanaspor as they lost 3-2 against Manisa FK
USA
Emmanuel Twumasi was in action for FC Dallas as they lost by a lone goal to Colorado Rapids
Harrison Afful was in action for Charlotte in their 4-0 win against Philadelphia Union
Leonard Owusu made a brief appearance for Vancouver Whitecaps in their 2-0 win against Austin FC
In USL Championship, Francis Attuahene was in action for Detriot in their 4-0 win against Loudoun
Enock Kwakwa saw 90 minutes of action for Charleston as they lost 6-3 against Hartford Athletic
Solomon Asante was in action for Indy Eleven in their 4-2 defeat against FC Tulsa
Dennis Dowouna made a brief appearance for Miami FC in their 1-0 win against Memphis
Mohammed Abu was in action for San Antonio in their 1-0 win against Pittsburgh
Ebenezer Ackon was in action for San Diego Loyal in their 2-2 draw against Orange County
Prosper Kasim and Anderson Asiedu were in action for Birmingham in their 2-1 defeat to Oakland Roots