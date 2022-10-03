Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Partey, Inaki, Kofi Kyereh score as Black Stars players excel in Europe

GHANAsoccernet.com will bringing you weekly updates on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad as the 2022 World Cup draws nearer.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed at their respective clubs.

Players to have scored….

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey scored his first goal of the season to help Arsenal beat Tottenham 3-1 in the London derby

Jordan Ayew registered an assist for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea

Jeffrey Schlupp came on as a substitute to play 17 minutes for Crystal Palace.

Tariq Lamptey made a brief appearance as Brighton secured a point against Liverpool at Anfield. Game ended 3-3

Mohammed Salisu was on the bench as Southampton lost 2-1 against Everton at home

In Championship, Benjamin Tetteh missed Hull City’s 2-0 defeat against Luton.

Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR in their 2-1 win against Bristol City.

Antoine Semenyo came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Bristol City

Andy Yiadom saw 64 minutes of action for Reading in their 3-1 win against Huddersfield

Baba Rahman did not make the match day squad for Reading

In League One, Jojo Wollacott returned to the post for Charlton Atletic in their 1-1 draw against Oxford United

Kwame Poku scored his first goal of the season for Peterborough in their 3-2 win against MK Dons

Kwesi Appiah scored for Colchester in their 2-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon

SPAIN

In La Liga, Inaki Williams and Nico Wiliams were on the scoresheet for Athletic Bilbao in their 4-0 win against Almeria

Baba Iddrisu was in action for Mallorca as they lost 1-0 against Barcelona

Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 1-0 win against Betis

In La Liga II, Sabit Abdulai saw 61 minutes of action for Ponferradina as they lost 3-1 against Alaves

Samuel Obeng was in action for Real Oviedo against Cartagena

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia as they lost 4-0 to Lazio

Felix-Afena Gyan saw 17 minutes of action for Cremonense in their 1-1 draw against Lecce

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Alidu Seidu was in action for Clermont in their 3-1 win against AC Ajaccio

Gideon Mensah was on the bench for Auxerre in their 1-1 draw against Brest

Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg as they lost 3-1 against Rennes

Kamaldeen Sulemana missed the game due to injury

Grejohn Kyei opened his scoring account for Clermont Foot in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday when they claimed a comfortable away win.

In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku played the full throttle for Amiens as they lost by a lone goal against Rodez

Koffi Kouao was in action for Metz in their 1-0 win against Pau FC

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored his first goal of the season for Freiburg against Mianz

Kevin-Prince Boateng made a brief appearance for Hertha Berlin in their 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim.

Christopher Antwi-Adjei climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Bochum as they lost 4-0 to RB Leipzig

In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah scored his third goal of the season in Hamburg 2-1 win against Hannover

Braydon Marvin Manu scored for Darmstadt in. their 2-1 win against Paderborn

Patrick Pfeiffer was in action for Darmstadt while Kelvin Ofori saw 19 minutes of action for Paderborn

Kwasi Okyere Wriedt saw 29 minutes of action for Holstein Kiel in their 1-1 draw against Hansa Rostock

Stephan Ambrosius played 85 minutes for Karlsruher in their 3-0 win against Nurnberg

AUSTRIA

Forson Amankwah saw 45 minutes of action for Altach in their 3-2 win against Ried

Mohammed Fuseini scored for Sturm Graz in their 3-0 win against Austria Vienna

BELARUS

Fard Ibrahim lasted the entire duration for Isloch in their 1-0 win against Slavia Mozyr

BELGIUM

In Jupiler Pro League, Daniel Opare was an unused substitute for Seraing in their 2-0 win against St.Leige

Majeed Ashimeru played 90 minutes for Anderlecht as they lost by a lone goal against Charleroi

Elisha Owusu made a brief appearance for Gent in their 4-3 defeat against Cercle Brugge.

Francis Abu was on the bench for Cercle Brugge

David Atanga was shown the red card as Oostende lost 2-1 against Genk

Joseph Paintsil missed the game due to injury

Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah were in action for Club Brugge in their 3-0 win against KV Mechelen

BULGARIA

Emmanuel Toku was in action for Botev Plovdiv in their 1-0 win against Slavia Sofia

Bernard Tekpetey was in action for Ludogorets as they lost 1-0 against Lok.Sofia

CHINA

Frank Acheampong played the full throttle for Shenzhen as they lost 1-0 against Changchun Yatai

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Rijeka against Hajduk Split as they lost the game by a lone goal

CYPRUS

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah played 72 minutes for Doxa as they lost 2-0 against Omonia

Majeed Waris was in action for Anorthosis in their 4-0 defeat to AEK Larnaca

Eric Boakye played 90 minutes for Aris Limassol in their 3-0 win against Chloraka

DENMARK

Ebenezer Ofori was in action for Velje in their 1-1 draw against Hvidovre

ESTONIA

David Addy was in action for Tammeka in their 2-2 draw against Kuressaare

Abdul Razak Yusif saw 39 minutes of action for Paide in their 2-0 win against Narva

FINLAND

Anthony Annan played in TPS 2-2 draw against KPV Kokkol

Ishmael Yartey saw 83 minutes of action for KPV Kokkola

Mohammed Abubakari and Baba Mensah were in action for Mariehamn in their 3-2 win against Ilves

Eric Oteng saw 66 minutes of action for ILVes

Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS in their 4-0 win against HIFK

Kingsley Ofori lasted 90 minutes in the game for SJK against Haka which they lost 2-0

Clinton Antwi made a brief appearance for KUPS in their 3-2 win against Honka

Edmund Arko-Mensah played 59 minutes of action for Honka

Malik Abubakari saw 74 minutes of action for HJK in their 3-0 win against Inter Tuku

GREECE

Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored his first goal of the season for Lamia in their 1-0 win against Levadiakos

ISRAEL

Ebenezer Mamatah and Zakaria Mugeese were in action for Ashdod in their 1-1 draw against Hapeol Jerusalem

Mamatah was shown a red card in the game

Patrick Twumasi scored in Netanya 2-1 defeat to H.Beer Sheva

Eugene Ansah saw 45 minutes of action for H.Beer Sheva

LITHUANIA.

Jeffrey Sarpong scored a brace for FK Panevezys in their 2-0 win against Suduva.

MALTA

Latif Amadu was in action for Pieta Hotspurs in their 4-0 defeat to Gzira

MOLDOVA

Patrick Kpozo and Mudasiru Salifu were in action for Sherrf Tiraspol in their 3-0 win against St.Gheorghe

PORTUGAL

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was on the bench as Sporting won 3-1 against Gil Vicente

Issah Abass saw 22 minutes of action for Chaves in their 1-1 draw against Estoril

Emmanuel Boateng scored his second goal of the season for Rio Ave in their 1-0 win against Santa Clara

Aziz was also in action for Rio Ave

ROMANIA

Emmanuel Yeboah was in action for CFR Cluj in their 1-0 win against Petrolul

Baba Alhassan saw 71 minutes of action for Berane as they lost 2-1 against Sepsi Sf.Gheorghe

SERBIA

Osman Bukari played 90 minutes for Crvena Zvezda in their 4-0 win against Mladost

Saddick Abubakar was in action for Radnik in their 2-1 defeat to TSC Backa Topola

SLOVAKIA

Samuel Gidi saw 78 minutes of action for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Trencin

Rahim Ibrahim saw 29 minutes of action for Trencin

SLOVENIA

Ahmed Ankrah saw 45 minutes of action for ND Gorica as they lost 4-1 to Maribor

SWEDEN

Emmanuel Agyemang Duah and Abdul Halik Hudu was in action for AFC Eskilstuna as they lost by a lone goal against Orebro

Lawrence Sabah was on the bench

Frank Arhin made a brief appearance for Dalkurd in their 3-1 defeat to Landskrona

Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad against Ostersund which ended in a draw

Mensiro was in action for Ostersund

Gideon Mensah saw 12 minutes of action for Varberg in their 1-1 draw against Hacken

Ibrahim Sadiq scored his fifth goal of the season for Hacken

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post as St.Gallen lost 3-2 against Basel

TURKEY

In SuperLIG, Bernard Mensah lasted 86 minutes of action as they lost 2-1 against Trabzonspor

Yaw Ackah was on the bench for Bernard Mensah

Isaac Atanga saw 30 minutes of action for Goztepe as they lost 3-0 to Pendikspor

Isaac Donkor climbed off the bench to help Sakaryaspor in their 3-1 win against Yeni Malatyaspor

Philip Awuku, Godfred Donsah were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor

Samuel Tetteh saw 66 minutes of action for Adanaspor as they lost 3-2 against Manisa FK

USA

Emmanuel Twumasi was in action for FC Dallas as they lost by a lone goal to Colorado Rapids

Harrison Afful was in action for Charlotte in their 4-0 win against Philadelphia Union

Leonard Owusu made a brief appearance for Vancouver Whitecaps in their 2-0 win against Austin FC

In USL Championship, Francis Attuahene was in action for Detriot in their 4-0 win against Loudoun

Enock Kwakwa saw 90 minutes of action for Charleston as they lost 6-3 against Hartford Athletic

Solomon Asante was in action for Indy Eleven in their 4-2 defeat against FC Tulsa

Dennis Dowouna made a brief appearance for Miami FC in their 1-0 win against Memphis

Mohammed Abu was in action for San Antonio in their 1-0 win against Pittsburgh

Ebenezer Ackon was in action for San Diego Loyal in their 2-2 draw against Orange County

Prosper Kasim and Anderson Asiedu were in action for Birmingham in their 2-1 defeat to Oakland Roots