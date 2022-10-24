Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Yeboah scores as Djiku picks injury with just 28 days to World Cup kick-off

With just a few days to the start of the World Cup, GHANAsoccernet.com continues to provide you with information on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad as Coach Otto Addo prepares to name his final squad. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed
Players to have scored…
Ransford Yeboah scored in Hamburg’s 3-2 defeat to Magdeburg
Gilbert Koomson climbed off the bench to score for Aalesund in their 1-0 win against Sandefjord
Young attacker Gabriel Kyeremanteng was on target for the sixth time this season in the Swiss Challenge League on Friday.
Ghanaian young midfielder Kwame Poku was on the scoresheet for Peterborough United when they saw off Oxford United in the English League One on Saturday.
Alexander Djiku picked up an injury in Strasbourg’s game against Toulouse
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey and Mohammed Salisu were involved in Southampton’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal for their respective clubs
Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes in Leicester City’s 4-0 win against Wolves
Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp played in Crystal Palace 3-0 defeat to Everton
Tariq Lamptey climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes in Brighton’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City
In Championship, Baba Rahman was in action for Reading in their 2-0 win against Bristol City
Antoine Semenyo saw 56 minutes of action for Bristol City
Jojo Wollacott kept a clean sheet in Charlton’s 1-0 win against Shrewsbury
In League One, Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored the match winner for Charlton Athletic as they beat Shrewsbury Town in the English League One on Saturday.
SPAIN
In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba Mohammed saw 36 minutes of action for Mallorca in their 2-1 win against Valencia
In the Segunda division, Sabit Abdulai made a brief appearance for Ponferradina in their 1-1 draw against Racing Santander
ITALY
In Serie A, Alfred Duncan was in action for Fiorentina as they lost 4-3 against Inter
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Abdul Samed Salis played 90 minutes for Lens in their 1-0 win against Marseille
Kamaldeen Sulemana came on as a substitute to play 14 minutes in Rennes 2-1 win against Angers
Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes for Clermont as they lost 3-1 to Brest
Alexander Djiku lasted 25 minutes in the game for Strasbourg in their 2-2 draw against Toulouse
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Daniel Kofi Kyereh saw 90 minutes of action for Freiburg in their 2-0 win against Werder Bremen
Christopher Adjei-Antwi played 78 minutes for Bochum in their 2-1 win against Union Berlin
Kevin-Prince Boateng missed Hertha Berlin’s 2-1 win against Schalke due to illness
In Bundesliga II, Patrick Pfeiffer and Braydon Marvin Manu were in action for Darmstadt in their 1-1 draw against Holstein Kiel
Kwasi Okyere Wriedt played 90 minutes for Holstein Kiel
Kelvin Ofori was in action for Paderborn against Braunschweig which ended in a draw
Stephan Ambrosius played 90 minutes for Karlsruher SC in their 2-0 defeat to Dusseldorf
ALBANIA
Michael Agbekpornu played 90 minutes for Engatia in their 1-0 win against Kukesi
AUSTRIA
Lawrence Agyekum played 80 minutes for Salzburg against Sturm Graz which ended in a draw
AZERBAIJAN
Godsway Donyoh was in action for Neftci Baku in their 3-2 defeat to Sabah Baku
BELGIUM
In Jupiler Pro League, Joseph Paintsil lasted 74 minutes in the game for Genk in their 3-1 win against Antwerp
Daniel Opare played 90 minutes for Seraing as they lost 2-1 against Gent
Elisha Owusu missed the game due to injury
Majeed Ashimeru was in action for Anderlecht in their game against St.Leige
Francis Abu was in action for Cercle Brugge KV in their 4-1 against Charleroi
Mubarak Wakaso and Isaac Nuhu were in action for KV Mechelen in their 2-1 win against Eupen
Kamal Sowah and Denis Odoi were in action for Club Brugge in their 2-2 draw against Royale Union
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey registers assist in Ludogorets win against Botev Plovdiv
Emmanuel Toku was in action for Botev Plovdiv
CYPRUS
Majeed Waris saw 31 minutes of action for Anorthosis in their 3-0 win against Doxa
Benjamin Akoto Asamoah lasted 71 minutes in the game for Doxa
Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APOEL in their 1-0 win against AEK Larnaca
Ernest Asante saw 12 minutes of action for AEK Larnaca
DENMARK
In First Division, Ebenezer Ofori saw 80 minutes of action for Velje in their 3-1 win against Hvidovre IF
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri saw 90 minutes of action for Levadia in their 2-1 defeat to Paide
FINLAND
Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS in their 1-0 win against AC Oulu
Anthony Annan was in action for TPS as they lost 2-1 against Lahti
ISRAEL
Zakaria Mugeese and Samuel Alabi was in action for Ashdod against Beitar Jerusalem which they lost 2-0
LITHUANIA
Edward Sarpong played 90 minutes for Dziugas Telsiai against FK Panevezys which ended in a draw
Divine Naah was in action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 1-0 win against Siauliai FA
Francis Kyeremeh saw 88 minutes of action for Zalgiris in their 2-1 win against Hegelmann
MALTA
Geoffrey Acheampong and Jacob Akrong were in action for Mosta FC in their 2-1 defeat to Hamrun
James Arthur saw 90 minutes in action for Gudja as they lost 2-1 against Hibernian
Clinton Bangura and Latif Amadu featured in the game for Pieta Hotspurs as they lost 2-1 against Santa Lucia
NETHERLANDS
In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus made a brief appearance for Ajax in their 4-1 win against Waalwijk
NORWAY
Salomon Owusu played in Odd’s 2-1 win against Valerenga
David Agbo saw 16 minutes of action for Kristiansund as they lost 5-0 against Bodo/Glimt
PORTUGAL
Ghana wonderkid Abdul Fatawu Issahaku won the man of the match award when Sporting Lisbon B pipped Os Belenenses in the Portuguese Liga 3.
ROMANIA
Baba Alhassan was in action for Berane in their 1-1 draw against U Craiova 1948
SERBIA
Samuel Owusu saw 66 minutes of action for Cukaricki in their 1-1 draw against TSC Backa Topola
Osman Bukari and Ibrahim Mustapha were in action for Crvena Zvezda in their 2-1 win against Radnicki Nis
SLOVAKIA
Benson Anang and Samuel Gidi were in action for Zilina in their 2-1 defeat to Trnava
SLOVENIA
Ahmed Ankrah played 90 minutes for ND Gorcia against O.Ljubljana
SWEDEN
Emmanuel Agyemang Duah and Abdul Hudu featured in the game for AFC Eskilstuna in their 1-1 draw against Landskrona
Michael Baidoo and Emmanuel Boateng were in action for Elfsborg in their 2-1 win against Hammarby
Ibrahim Sadiq helped Hacken to a 2-1 win against Malmo FF
Emmanuel Lomotey was in action for Malmo
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Servette
Kasim Adams played the full throttle for Basel in their 3-1 win against Winterhur
TURKEY
Bernard Mensah helped Kayserispor to a 1-0 win against Kasimpasa
Philip Awuku and Haqi Osman saw 90 minutes of action for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 1-0 against Goztepe
Isaac Donkor played 90 minutes for Sakaryaspor in their 2-1 defeat to Eyupspor
USA
In MLS, Kwadwo Opoku saw 13 minutes of action for Los Angeles FC 3-2 win against Los Angeles Galaxy