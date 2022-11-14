Performance of Ghanaian players named in 55-man provisional squad ahead of final World Cup squad announcement 

GHANAsoccernet.com focuses on the Performance of the 55 players named in Ghana’s Provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Coach Otto Addo is expected to name his final squad on November 14, 2022.

Check out how the players performed this weekend

Goalkeepers

Joseph Wollacott missed Charlton Athletic’s game against Burton over the weekend due to injury

Ibrahim Danlad kept a clean sheet for Asante Kotoko in their 1-0 win against Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen missed Eupen’s game against Waregem which ended in 5-5 draw

Richard Ofori was ruled out of Orlando Pirates game against Kaizer Chiefs due to injury

Lawerence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 7-2 win against Sion in the Swiss Super Leagu. Ati Zigi has 14 appearances for the club this season.

Defenders

Denis Odoi played 90 minutes for Club Brugge in their 2-2 draw against Antwerp

Odoi has 15 appearances for Club Brugge

Tariq Lamptey climbed off the bench to play 10 minutes for Brighton against Aston Villa which ended in a 2-1 defeat. Lamptey has 11 appearances this season for the Sea gulls.

Alidu Seidu bagged another 90 minutes for Clermont in their 2-1 defeat to Lens

The left-back has 14 appearances this season

Andy Yiadom- The Reading captain played the full throttle in Reading’s 2-1 win against Hull City. The 30-year-old has 18 appearances this season

Abdul Baba Rahman was also in action for Reading won 2-1 against Hull City. The left-back has nine appearances this season.

Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Auxerre in their 5-0 defeat to PSG

Patrick Kpozo lasted 90 minutes for Sherriff Tiraspol in their 2-0 win against Milsami

Ibrahim Imoro

Denis Korsah played 90 minutes in Hearts of Oak’s game against Karela United which ended in a draw

Alexander Djiku played in Strasbourg’s game against Lorient.

The Strasbourg captain has made 14 appearances this season and scored one goal, with one assist

Mohammed Salisu was in action for Southampton against Liverpool which ended 3-1.

The former Real Valladolid defender has 14 appearances this season for the Saints.

Abdul Mumin featured in Rayo Vallecano’s 3-1 win against Mollerussa

Jonathan Mensah made 30 appearances for Columbus Crew in the just ended season scoring two goals and registering one assist.

Daniel Amartey played the full throttle in Leicester City’s 2-0 win against West Ham

Joesph Aidoo was an unused substitute in Celta Vigo’s game against CD Algar.

Aidoo has 13 appearances and scored one goal this season.

Stephan Ambrosius has been ruled out of the World Cup tournament due to an injury so did not feature for his club Karlshruer

Ambrosius has played 11 matches this season

Kasim Adams was on the bench for Basel in their 1-0 defeat to Grasshoppers

Midfielders

Thomas Partey was in fine form as Arsenal beat Wolves 2-0 to go top of the Premier League

Idrissu Baba was on the bench as Real Mallorca defeated Autol 6-0

Edmund Addo has not played any competitive football this season for Sherrif Tiraspol

Mubarak Wakaso missed KAS Eupen’s game against Waregem on Saturday

Elisha Owusu

Mudasiru Salifu did not make the match day squad in Sherrif Tiraspol 2-0 win against Milsami

Salis Abdul Samed scored an own goal in Lens 2-1 win against Clermont Samed who has been named in Ghana’s provisional squad for the World Cup has played 15 matches this season scoring one goal

Andre Ayew has two goals in seven appearances for Al Sadd this season

Majeed Ashimeru played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 3-2 win against Lierse.

The midfielder has 10 appearances for Anderlecht this season and has scored two goals with two assist.

Joseph Painstil saw 67 minutes of action for Genk in their 1-0 win against Westerlo. Paintsil has six goals, five assists in 13 appearances in the ongoing campaign

Mohammed Kudus played 45 minutes for Ajax in their 3-3 draw against FC Emmen

He has been in fine form for Ajax this season in both the Eredivise and the Champions League despite Ajax’s elimination. . Kudus has scored five goals in 12 appearances this season

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh played the full throttle in Hearts of Oak’s game against Karela United which ended in a draw.

Barnie has been in fine form at the national team level for the Black Meteors and Black Galaxies

Jeffery Schlupp was in action for Crystal Palace as they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest . Schlupp who returns to the national team has 14 appearances for Palace this season

Wingers

Jordan Ayew played 58 minutes for Crystal Palace in their as they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest

Kamaldeen Sulemana was an unused substitute in Rennes 2-1 win against Toulouse

Mohammed Dauda was not in the matchday squad for Tenerife in their 2-0 win against Lealtad

Dauda has one goal in 10 appearances this season.

Ernest Nuamah featured in Nordsjaelland’s 2-0 win against Aarhus. The 19-year-old has five goals in 14 appearances this season with two assists

Yaw Yeboah made 19 appearances for Columbus Crew in the just ended season

Emmanuel Gyasi plyed 59 minutes for Spezia’in their 2-1 win against Verona. The 28-year-old has 13 appearances this season

Issahaku Abdul Fatawu scored his first goal for Sporting CP B against Oliviera Hospital this weekend

Osman Bukari was on the bench as Red Star Belgrade picked a 2-1 win against Radnik. Bukari has scored four goals in 14 appearances for the Serbian giants this season.

Ransford- Yeboah Kōnigsdörffer played 84 minutes for Hamburg in their 4-2 win against Sandhausen in the German Bundesliga II. The youngster has five goals in 14 appearances this season

Kamal Sowah made a brief appearance in Club Brugge’s 2-2 draw against Antwerp. Sowah who gets his first call up under Coach Otto Addo has played 15 matches this campaign for Club Brugge

Samuel Owusu played 61 minutes in Cukaricki’s game against Crvena zvezda which they lost 2-0. The former Al-Fahya star has one goal in 16 appearances this season

Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored the match winner for Bochim in their 1-0 win against Augsburg. The 28-year-old has made eight appearances and registered two assists, two goals.

Joel Fameyeh has six goals for Rubin Kazan this season. He played 90 minutes in the game against Yenisey

Strikers

Inaki Williams captain Atletico Bilbao in their 2-1 defeat to Girona. Inaki has scored five goals in 13 appearances this season.

Felix Afena-Gyan was an unused substitute for Cremonese in the 2-0 defeat to Empoli

Antoine Semenyo played 24 minutes for Bristol City against Watford which ended in a stalemate. The Ghana forward has three goals in 16 appearances for Bristol City this season

Kwasi Wriedt was in action for Holstein Kiel in their 1-1 draw against Hannover 96

The striker has three goals in 13 appearances this season.

Caleb Ekuban has registered five appearances for Genoa this season and scored one goal in the Italian Serie B

Richmond Boakye was in action for Lamia FC in their 3-1 defeat to Panetolikos in the Greece Super League