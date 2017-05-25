Perpetual bench-warmer Edwin Gyimah finally dropped from Black Stars

Helsingborg IF defender Edwin Gyimah has been axed from Ghana's squad ahead of the country's triple-header next month.

The 26-year-old, who previously played for South African giants Orlando Pirates, has finally been chopped for his ageless bench-warming role in the team.

Gyimah, who has been vilified for his constant call-up under former coach Avram Grant, is no part of the plans of new coach Kwesi Appiah.

The reappointed Ghana coach has opted for fresh blood in his squad ahead of the the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on June 11 as well as the international friendlies against Mexico and USA on June 28 and July 1 respectively.

Critics will heave a sigh of relief to learn of the decision to axe the 26-year-old from the squad.

Several questions have hanged around the constant inclusion of the versatile man and appears the new Ghana coach is getting his selection criteria spot on.

By Patrick Akoto

