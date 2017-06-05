Persib Bandung coach blames Essien and co. for league defeat to Bhayangkara FC

Persib Bandung coach Djadjang Nurdjaman has blamed his charges for the 2-0 away defeat to FC Bhayangkara in the Indonesian Premier League at the Patriot Stadium on Sunday.

The Bandung Tigers lost away from home following a series of inconsistent results and coach Djadjang Nurdjaman was less impressed with his players attitude on the day.

The team created a lot of chances in the game with Paulo Sergio and Ilham Udin culprits of most missed chances.

"We admit the ugly play, we lose and congratulations to Bhayangkara FC," said Djadjang after the game.

This is the second defeat after the Bali United loss in the League Go-Jek Traveloka

Coach Djadjang also expressed his readiness to be evaluated by the management of PT. Persib Bandung.

"There must be something wrong and will be evaluated. I am also ready to evaluate the management," he told the club's website.

