Persib Bandung coach Djadjang Nurdjaman satisfied with Michael Essien's form in Indonesia
Persib Bandung coach Djadjang Nurdjaman has hailed the impact of Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien.
The marquee player has impressed despite earlier concerns about his physical condition in the Indonesian top-flight.
The former Chelsea star has turned on the heat in style in recent matches and coach Djadjang Nurdjaman has been left satisfied with the work ethics of the midfielder.
" Michael Essien has a vision and great pass instinct. His genius in providing feedback has been proven in several games, "Djadjang told reporters in Bandung on Tuesday.
"Essien always give me a chance because his contribution has been proven, his performance gives a new color for the team.
Essien has scored two goals in five matches for the side since joining as a free agent.