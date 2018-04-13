Persib Bandung Finance Director reveals Michael Essien will not be sold to Bali United

Fans and officials of Bali United will be thrown into a complete state of agony following a revelation that their number one target Michael Essien will not be sold by Persib Bandung.

Teddy Tjahyono, the Financial Director of the Indonesian side dismissed the news that Michael Essien will be sold to Bali United.

Teddy said, the news is only rumors that cannot be justified truth.

"We have not talked to any club (in Indonesia)," said Teddy.

Currently, continued Teddy, the status of Essien is still a player Maung Bandung. Essien itself is still under contract for one season.

"The rights and obligations of Essien are still the same, now he is in London, invited Chelsea," he said

Essien had been linked in an audacious move to Bali United in the Indonesian press but it seems his output for Persib is indispensable.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)