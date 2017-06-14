Persib Bandung midfielder Raphael Maitimo reserves special praise for Michael Essien after Persiba Balikpapan win

Persib Bandung midfielder Raphael Maitimo reserved special praise for Michael Essien after he scored the match-winner in the side's 1-0 win over Persiba Balikpapan.

Maitimo, 33, stole the headlines with an 88th minute strike to separate the two sides in the Indonesia top-flight at the

And the Dutchman has heaped praise on former Chelsea stars Michael Essien and Carlton Cole for their support.

"Thanks to Michael Essien. He is very passionate and motivated on the pitch," he said.

"He and Carlton Cole motivated me and they always talk positively."

Essien played full throttle while Cole failed to make the bench.

