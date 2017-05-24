Persib Bandung new recruit Michael Essien apologises for penalty-miss in Borneo draw

Persib Bandung marquee signing Michael Essien has apologised for his penalty-miss in their 2-2 draw at home to Borneo over the weekend.

A last-minute equaliser from the visitors silenced the vast majority of a near 26,000 crowd.

But the former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder could have put Persib 3-1 ahead with 20 minutes remaining had he not ballooned his spot kick far over the bar.

The Ghanaian has spoken about the penalty-miss for the first time, issuing a groveling apology to the team's supporters.

"I have no intention of ball into the direction of the goalkeeper. I also did not try to chip the ball, "said Essien as reported by the club's official website

"I kicked the ball as usual and kept on aiming at goal but the ball was heading out. I apologize."

Bandung missed the chance to go top of the Indonesia table after the stalemate.

By Patrick Akoto

