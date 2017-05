Indonesia-based Michael Essien has bought Harley-Davidson motorbike.

An Instagram account owned by Elvin Feroza posted the picture with the caption Sold to 'Michael Essien'.

The new Harley-Davidson owned by Michael Essien is powered by an 883 cc Evolution engine and is suitable for riding in urban areas.

Essien plays for Persib Bandung in the Indonesian Liga 1.

Thanks u Essien.... A post shared by Elvin Feroza (@elvin_feroza) on Apr 28, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)