Pescara coach Massimo Oddo reveals new recruit Sulley Muntari unfit for action

Pescara coach Massimo Oddo says new signing Sulley Muntari lacks the requisite match fitness to make his debut.

The Ghana international was signed on a free transfer last week but was not selected for their 3-1 defeat to Sassuolo at home on Sunday in the Serie A.

Muntari has not played competitive football since leaving Saudi side Al Ittihad Jeddah in the summer of 2015.

''Sulley Muntari needs at least a week to be at his best,'' Oddo said in a pre-match conference.

