Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari set example by given shirt to kid who racially-abused him

Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari showed exemplary gesture by handing his shirt to a young Cagliari fan who racially abused him during a Seria A league clash on Sunday.

The action of the Ghana international has been hugely hailed as it was intended to have an effect on an obviously pre-polluted young mind.

Muntari, 32, walked off the pitch in protest after he shown a yellow card for attempting to report the conduct of Cagliari fans to the referee Daniele Minelli.

Despite the shameful action of the referee, the Ghanaian was left unperturbed by both the racism and the show of indifference shown thereafter, revealing he gave the youngster his shirt to set a good example.

"There was a little kid doing it with his parents standing nearby, so I went over to him and told him not to do it," he said

"I gave him my shirt, to teach him that you’re not supposed to do things like that.

"I needed to set an example so he grows up to be nice."

Italian authorities refused to punish Cagliari for the behaviour of their fans claiming it was a tiny minority of the supporters who engaged in the despicable act.

By Patrick Akoto

