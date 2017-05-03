Pescara release statement standing by racially-abused Sulley Muntari

Pescara released a statement standing by Sulley Muntari to ''send a strong signal against racism, whether it’s done by one or 100 people.''

The Ghana international protested with the referee over racist chants heard from Cagliari fans at the Stadio Sant’Elia on Sunday, but rather than stop the game or call for a statement over the tannoy system, Daniele Minelli booked the player.

Muntari’s card was not rescinded and he has been given a one-match ban as a result, drawing condemnation from FIFPro among others.

''After reflecting and analysing the various statements with a cool head, Delfino Pescara 1936 take a firm position alongside its player to send a strong signal against any type of racist discrimination, whether it’s done by one or 100 people,” read the club statement.

This pointed reference is because the Disciplinary Commission did not take any action against Cagliari because the racist abuse came from “only around 10 people,” thus less than one per cent of the circa 2,000 in the stadium.

''Having said that, knowing the fairness of the people of Cagliari, and in apologising for the behaviour of the player that was outside of the rules, we confide in the good common sense already shown on Sunday by all those present and hopes that in future these incidents will be confronted and resolved in categorical fashion.”

The justification given by the Disciplinary Commission has numerous problems, including the fact that during the same statement, it was noted Inter and Lazio fans had aimed racist abuse at opponents with “80 per cent” of a specific section of the crowd.

Even then, the punishment was a one-year suspended sentence of a one-match partial stadium ban that would’ve closed only that section.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)