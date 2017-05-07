PFAG educates Asante Kotoko players in Accra

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) extended their educational and familiarisation visit to giants Asante Kotoko.

The Players Union body spent a considerable time with Kotoko before the team left for Kumasi after camping in Accra for over a week.

General Secretary of PFAG Anthony Baffoe led a powerful delegation which included Solomon Torson, Ibrahim Tanko, Sammy Kuffour, King Osei Gyan, Yusif Alhassan Chibsah and Tomm Krugger, the spokesperson of the players Union.

The players were educated on the insurance package for players and advised on how to maximise current opportunities so as to have a better future.

The team shared their experiences with the Kotoko team and admonished them to be ambassadors and role models, do more to come out of their current predicament, use dialogue to resolve issues and unite to fight together as players union.

Brochures educating players on lifestyles and the dos and donts of a successful player were given to the players.

The players expressed their delight at the visit and the motivational speeches given them by the team as they look forward to helping their club and themselves.

