PFAG General Secretary Anthony Baffoe congratulates Kwadwo Asamoah, 3 others for winning their various leagues

Founder and General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) Anthony Baffoe has congratulated Kwadwo Asamoah, John Boye, Frank Acheampong and Rahim Ayew for winning their leagues this season.

Kwadwo Asomoah guided Juventus to their sixth consecutive Scudetto, his fifth in succession as the Old Ladies continue their dominance in the Italian Serie A.

On his part, John Boye inspired Sivasspor back into the Turkish top flight after he got relegated with them last season, making them champions of the Turkish Lig 1.

Frank Acheampong played a key role in getting Anderlecht defend their league title in Belgium once again with his stupendous performance while Rahim Ayew, elder brother of the Ayews, guided FC Europa to the league title in Gibraltar, the first in the club’s history.

In a short but precise message, Anthony Baffoe tweeted “Congrats to John Boye @gazetesivasspor @AyewAyew17 @okeboquansah @Asabob20 champions. Well done.”

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

