PFAG statement on current crisis facing Ghana football

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has backed decision to start reforms with respect to Ghana Football following the crisis that has hit the local governing body.

Ghana football is currently in tatters after government indicated it was taking steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association following the Anas video which caught top FA officials and referees taking bribes to influence the outcome of certain games.

Last week, the Ministry of Youth and Sports met with FIFA to set a road map for the restructuring of Ghana Football, especially with all football activities halted.

captains of the various Premier League Clubs and a representative of the female league held a meeting to discuss the position of the PFAG. A statement was released to that effect.

Below is the statement from the PFAG

PRESS RELEASE

The players Union, the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) on Thursday 14 June 2018 met with the captains of the various Premier League Clubs and a representative of the female league to discuss the position of the PFAG as per our earlier discussion with FIFPRO the World Players Union.

Discussed among other things were the Players affiliation with FIFPRO through the PFAG, issues of the newly established National Dispute Resolution Chamber by FIFA for Players, player performance issues, Insurance and the Life after Football Policy.

Key among the issues discussed were the challenges facing Ghana Football.

The Players acknowledge that Ghana football is going through a difficult time but have absolute confidence that the right decisions will be made benefitting all stakeholders.

In light of the on-going efforts for improved governance the Players want to see a proactive and all-inclusive reform of our football.

The PFAG thus calls on all stakeholders to work together to ensure a proper structural representation and the PFAG with support from FIFPro is ready to assist in this process to protect the rights of all footballers who are a major stakeholder in the game.

Accordingly, PFAG is committed to the development of a new workable model, a paradigm shift and consensus which will be vital to usher in a new era of transparency and performance.

Signed

Solomon Torson

Deputy Gen Sec, PFAG