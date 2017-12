Division One League side Phar Rangers have unveiled their new bus for next season.

The well-branded vehicle forms part of the club's quest to remain professional in terms of branding and marketing.

The Akuapim Mampong based side finished 12th on their debut season in the second-tier.

Phar Rangers is owned by Nana Yaw Amponsah who is aspiring to become the next Ghana Football Association president.

