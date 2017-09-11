Phar Rangers chief in shock 'stroke stricken' attack on Ghana Football Association

President of second-tier side Phar Rangers FC Nana Yaw Amponsah has launched a scathing attacking on the Ghana FA, likening the federation to a 'stroke stricken' brand.

According Amponsah, who doubles as a FIFA intermediary, he intimated that the state of football in the country is sick and it's having a telling effect on our various national teams.

"I will compare the state of Ghana football to stroke." I compared it with stroke because some parts are still functioning," he told Accra-based Happy FM

Amponsah was coy when asked if the referees are major contributors to the supposed ailing sports.

"No comment. But some of us [administrators] are making some people rich, and we need to change our attitudes."

"We forget that the people we're using against our colleagues are the same people who they're using against us, so at the end of the day we are like pawns in their hands because they're rather making money off us. I used us because I'm part of the system," he concluded.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)